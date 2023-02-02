Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature

    "The minimum temperature is expected to drop by around 3-4 degrees Celsius. There will also be a slight decrease in maximum temperature. Temperatures are expected to rise again in three days," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services. 

    Following the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast, Mumbai is expected to witness cold weather over the next three days, with daytime and night temperatures dropping by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

    Since the temperature dropped last weekend, Mumbai residents have enjoyed beautiful weather. Tuesday's low temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius, and the high temperature was 33 degrees Celsius.

    "The lowest temperature in the city will be around 16 degrees Celsius on February 1, around 17 degrees Celsius on February 2, and around 18 degrees Celsius on February 3," the IMD said in its statement. 

    "The minimum temperature is expected to drop by around 3-4 degrees Celsius," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services. Additionally, he said, "There will also be a slight decrease in maximum temperature. Temperatures are expected to rise again in three days. Icy cold winds sweep across central India following the passage of western disturbances, which are typically northerly and north-westerly. They extend north of Maharashtra and as far north as Konkan and Goa."

    Temperatures in other Maharashtrian cities advanced on Tuesday compared to the previous week. The highest recorded temperature in Pune was 30.6 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was 14.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Nashik reached 29.8 degrees.

