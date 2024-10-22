Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb'

A 25-year-old woman from Mumbai recently shared a distressing account of an unsettling encounter with a teenage boy while walking home from a train station.

A 25-year-old woman from Mumbai recently shared a distressing account of an unsettling encounter with a teenage boy while walking home from a train station. The incident, which she detailed in a Reddit post, has drawn significant attention, with many online users expressing outrage and offering advice on how to handle such situations.

According to the woman's account, the incident occurred around 7 PM as she was walking home from the station after work. She had taken a quieter, backdoor exit into a residential area—a route she had used previously. Although the area was equipped with street lights, it was largely deserted, with only a few people around.

As she was walking, a boy, who appeared to be around 15 years old, approached her on a bicycle and asked for directions to a nearby hospital, claiming that he had been injured. The woman, unfamiliar with the location, suggested he ask someone on the main road where there were more shops and people.

However, the boy continued to pester her with additional questions about directions, such as which way was west and whether he needed to cross a bridge. Despite repeatedly telling him she did not know and advising him to seek help elsewhere, the boy persisted, often pleading with "Didi, please."

In the middle of the conversation, the woman suddenly noticed that the boy had lowered his pants and was inappropriately exposing himself while rubbing his genitals. Shocked and horrified, she screamed, "What the f***!" and immediately fled from the area, her mind racing with panic.

Since the incident, she has opted to take a longer route home via a more populated main road, hoping to avoid any future encounters with the boy.

The woman's Reddit post attracted numerous comments, with many expressing their disgust and concern. One user responded, "That's absolutely disgusting," while another commented, "Rapist in making, as he is underage, he would be excused."

Several users blamed easy access to explicit content online as a contributing factor. "Cheap internet and readily accessible pornography is to blame," one commenter stated.

Other users offered advice on what the woman could have done in the moment. "Next time, take a video or picture of the person. And also avoid using deserted routes for your travel," suggested one user. Another wrote, "Slap him so hard that it will be a lesson for him to not do it again." Several also empathized with the woman’s initial reaction to flee, with one user noting, "It is very natural to freeze or find the best escape route when faced with such incidents."

Incidents like these highlight the ongoing challenges women face when navigating public spaces, even in seemingly safe residential areas. The lack of immediate recourse and the natural instinct to flee in such situations often leaves victims feeling powerless.

