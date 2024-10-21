Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why |WATCH

An auto driver in Bengaluru has garnered widespread online attention with his innovative approach to helping passengers bridge the language gap.

An auto driver in Bengaluru has garnered widespread online attention with his innovative approach to helping passengers bridge the language gap. A photo of a poster containing common Kannada phrases, spotted inside an auto, has gone viral on social media, offering commuters an easy way to get acquainted with the local language.

Vatsalya, a social media user, came across the thoughtful poster during a ride and took to the platform X to share the image. He described the poster as "Very handy" and highlighted how it assists passengers in picking up everyday Kannada phrases.

The poster, which has now captivated the online community, offers a list of frequently used expressions, from friendly greetings to simple requests.

The poster, strategically placed behind the driver's seat, presents both Kannada phrases and their English translations, enabling non-Kannada speakers to seamlessly engage with the local language. Notably, it employs the Latin script to write out Kannada phrases, making it accessible for those unfamiliar with the native alphabet. The first phrase, "Namaskara sir," meaning "Hello sir," is among many practical lines that passengers can use during their commute, ensuring smoother interactions with drivers.

Addressing the language challenges faced by non-Kannada-speaking passengers, the driver, who goes by the name "Aut0 Kannadiga" online, explained that his initiative was a solution to this growing concern. "Let's teach, let's fix the language problem in Bengaluru (translated)," he declared in a video shared on Instagram, where he proudly displayed the poster inside his vehicle.

The gesture has been met with widespread appreciation. Many users have expressed their gratitude for the auto driver’s efforts. "My heartfelt thanks for your efforts.! Jai Hind Jai Karnataka," one user commented, while another pledged, "We will always support your efforts."

This auto driver's creative initiative is not just about teaching a language; it’s about fostering mutual respect and understanding in a city known for its diversity.

Also read: B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

