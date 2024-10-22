Assam SHOCKER! Skeletal remains of elderly woman found in Guwahati home, son lived with body for 3 months

In a chilling incident, the skeletal remains of a 75-year-old woman were discovered in her residence in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi neighbourhood, Assam.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

In a chilling incident, the skeletal remains of a 75-year-old woman were discovered in her residence in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi neighbourhood, Assam. Identified as Purnima Devi, the elderly woman is believed to have died approximately three months ago. The discovery of her decomposed body has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to the police, Purnima Devi had been living with her son, Jaydeep Dey, who is reportedly suffering from mental illness. Authorities suspect that Dey had been living with his mother’s skeletal remains for several months before they were uncovered by the police.

The macabre discovery was made after neighbours, concerned by Dey's strange and aggressive behaviour, contacted his relatives, who in turn alerted the police.

“Dey told me his mother had passed away. All these contradictory versions led us to doubting him and we alerted his relatives, who called the police,” said one of the neighbours.

Following the discovery of the remains, Dey was detained by police for questioning on Sunday night. Forensic experts, along with a police team, have thoroughly searched the house, and an autopsy of the skeletal remains is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Local authorities from Fatasil police station, along with a magistrate, visited the house to investigate further. Police are also questioning Dey’s maternal uncle and grandmother in connection with the case.

"The son was mentally unwell and his behaviour was weird and aggressive, which was why many people did not talk to them," a neighbour was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

"When his father was alive, he abused him as well. He used to scold his mother if she came out to talk to anyone and for the last few months he always kept the house locked," the neighbour alleged.

According to a police officer, Dey claimed that his mother passed away three months ago but stated he did not inform anyone as he was unwell himself and had no nearby relatives. “We are investigating the case to uncover the full details of what happened,” the officer said.

The shocking incident has deeply unsettled the community, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

