A massive crane collapsed onto a residential structure in Kurla's Qureshi Nagar, Mumbai, injuring multiple people. The incident occurred while the crane was being mounted for a clearance operation. The injured were taken to hospitals and are stable.

A massive crane collapsed onto a residential structure in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla, leaving multiple people injured while the crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for an upcoming clearance operation. Following the incident, which occurred in the late hours of Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) elaborated on the sequence leading up to the mishap.

"The accident occurred while a crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the operation. In this incident, six injured persons were admitted to Sion Hospital and Kurla Bhabha Hospital, and their condition is stable," BMC stated.

According to the information provided by the Junior Engineer of L Ward, MHADA was about to commence an eviction and demolition operation at the location where the accident occurred while the crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine.

Meanwhile, at BMC's Sion Hospital, a total of six injured persons were admitted, and two injured persons were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital, with information about their condition still awaited.

"Six injured persons have been admitted, and all are in stable condition, while two injured persons have been admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital and their condition is also stable, with the names of the injured currently awaited and further information being obtained to ascertain whether anyone else is still trapped at the incident site," BMC's Sion Hospital stated.

The names of the injured are awaited, while information is currently being obtained to ascertain whether anyone else is still trapped at the incident site.

Recent Landslide in Kurla

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier this week, following heavy rain, a senior official confirmed that the death toll in the landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar near Rathod Medical in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Wednesday rose to seven, including two children.

Following the incident, police personnel were deployed along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that its officials, employees, and workers, alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, and other agencies, made desperate efforts and rescued the people stuck in the sheds. (ANI)