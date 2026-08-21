The CBI has lodged a case against former Northern Railway engineer Saket Chand Srivastava and his wife for possessing wealth beyond known income. They allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 4.87 crore, disproportionate to their legal sources of income.

Details of the FIR The FIR, registered by CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch-I, New Delhi, on August 19, 2026, pertains to the check period from April 1, 2021 to April 6, 2025. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, the press release said.According to the FIR, Saket Chand Srivastava allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 4,87,06,993 in his name and in the name of his wife during the check period, which were disproportionate to their known legal sources of income. Previous Investigation and Seizures The FIR stated that Srivastava had already been under CBI investigation in an earlier case registered on April 6, 2025. During searches of his residential and office premises, the CBI allegedly recovered cash, gold and silver ornaments and documents relating to his assets, income and expenditure. Calculation of Disproportionate Assets As per the FIR, the assets of Srivastava and his wife stood at Rs 1,49,48,591 at the beginning of the check period and increased to Rs 7,56,36,314 by April 6, 2025. The press release further noted that their total income during the period was calculated at Rs 1,80,03,244, while expenditure was Rs 60,22,514. The FIR assessed disproportionate assets at Rs 6,06,87,723 and, after accounting for likely savings of Rs 1,19,80,730, arrived at alleged illicit enrichment of Rs 4,87,06,993, or 220.50 per cent disproportionate assets.The FIR also stated that Saumya Srivastava allegedly abetted her husband in acquiring the disproportionate assets. Charges Filed The CBI has registered the case against Saket Chand Srivastava under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, while his wife has been booked under Section 12 read with Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(b) of the Act. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Central Bureau of Investigation has lodged a formal case against a former Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of Northern Railway and his spouse, targeting alleged criminal misconduct and possession of wealth beyond known income streams. According to a press release, CBI has registered a regular case against Saket Chand Srivastava, then Senior DEE/G, Northern Railway, and his wife Saumya Srivastava for alleged criminal misconduct and possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, according to the FIR.The FIR, registered by CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch-I, New Delhi, on August 19, 2026, pertains to the check period from April 1, 2021 to April 6, 2025. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, the press release said.According to the FIR, Saket Chand Srivastava allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 4,87,06,993 in his name and in the name of his wife during the check period, which were disproportionate to their known legal sources of income.The FIR stated that Srivastava had already been under CBI investigation in an earlier case registered on April 6, 2025. During searches of his residential and office premises, the CBI allegedly recovered cash, gold and silver ornaments and documents relating to his assets, income and expenditure.As per the FIR, the assets of Srivastava and his wife stood at Rs 1,49,48,591 at the beginning of the check period and increased to Rs 7,56,36,314 by April 6, 2025. The press release further noted that their total income during the period was calculated at Rs 1,80,03,244, while expenditure was Rs 60,22,514. The FIR assessed disproportionate assets at Rs 6,06,87,723 and, after accounting for likely savings of Rs 1,19,80,730, arrived at alleged illicit enrichment of Rs 4,87,06,993, or 220.50 per cent disproportionate assets.The FIR also stated that Saumya Srivastava allegedly abetted her husband in acquiring the disproportionate assets.The CBI has registered the case against Saket Chand Srivastava under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, while his wife has been booked under Section 12 read with Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(b) of the Act. (ANI)