A Mumbai auto driver pasted a Hindi-to-Marathi translation sheet inside his auto to learn common phrases. The gesture comes amid the state's Marathi push.

As the Maharashtra government pushes for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi, one Mumbai driver found a creative solution. He pasted a handwritten Hindi-to-Marathi translation sheet inside his auto, featuring everyday phrases used while interacting with passengers.

The sheet was spotted by a passenger named Neetu, who shared a video of it on Instagram. The driver had listed common Hindi phrases alongside their Marathi equivalents, allowing him to refer to them on the spot.

Handwritten sheet helped the driver communicate better with passengers

Among the translations on the sheet were: Chhutte nahi hain (chhutte nahit), Ruko zara (thamba zara), Rasta bataiye (rasta sanga), and Jaldi bataiya (lavkar sanga). The gesture appeared aimed at bridging the language gap while on the job.

The video quickly gained traction, with many praising the driver's efforts. One user wrote, "They've already been through so much, and now this language barrier too, yet they keep going, all for their family." Another commented, "This is extremely sad."