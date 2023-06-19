Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas

    SFI state secretary PM Arsho declared that his fellow party member Nikhil Thomas is genuine and the certificates produced by him to obtain M.Com admission in MSM College are authentic.

    MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Kayamkulam: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday gave a clean chit to one of its leaders Nikhil Thomas, who was accused of submitting fake certificates for obtaining M.Com admission at MSM College in Kayamkulam. SFI state secretary PM Arsho on Monday verified all the certificates presented to him by Nikhil. 

    After examining Nikhil's certificates, SFI state secretary Arsho asserted that the documents he presented were authentic and that Nikhil had not engaged in any illegal conduct.

    Also read: Kerala: SFI leader who failed in degree obtains admission for M.Com; CPM intervenes

    "We examined Nikhil's certifications including his grade reports for the semester. We found no evidence of wrongdoing. The Kalinga University equivalent certificate that Nikhil provided in order to gain admission to the M.Com programme is likewise genuine. There is no place for uncertainty here," Arsho told reporters.

    As soon as the controversy broke, Nikhil Thomas lost his posts as the Kayamkulam Area Secretary and as a member of the District Committee. 

    Nikhil is a second-year M.Com student at Kayamkulam MSM College. The degree credential Nikhil Thomas provided for admission to the M.Com programme is allegedly a fake, according to the complaint. From 2018 to 2020, Nikhil Thomas attended Kayamkulam MSM College to complete his B.Com. However, it was alleged that the SFI leader was unable to earn the degree. He served as Kayamkulam MSM College's UUC in 2019 and the university union's joint secretary in 2020 during this time. Nikhil, who lost his degree, enrolled in the M.Com programme at Kayamkulam MSM College in 2021. For admission, he has shown his Kalinga University degree certificate for the 2019–2021 academic year.

    The complainant is a junior student at MSM College. She inquired as to how Nikhil could attend both Kayamkulam and Kalinga University simultaneously. The girl, a representative of SFI in Alappuzha, filed a formal complaint with supporting documentation. Three months ago, a complaint was filed against Nikhil. The party asked Nikhil to present the original graduation certificate in light of this situation. 

    Also read: 'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code AJR

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court anr

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary AJR

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    Recent Stories

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K smashes previous records gcw

    Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K, smashes previous records

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions osf

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health ADC

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code AJR

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

    iPhone 15 series update Apple upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades check details gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Apple's upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon