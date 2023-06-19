MSM college fake certificate controversy: Kerala SFI gives clean chit to member Nikhil Thomas

SFI state secretary PM Arsho declared that his fellow party member Nikhil Thomas is genuine and the certificates produced by him to obtain M.Com admission in MSM College are authentic.

Kayamkulam: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday gave a clean chit to one of its leaders Nikhil Thomas, who was accused of submitting fake certificates for obtaining M.Com admission at MSM College in Kayamkulam. SFI state secretary PM Arsho on Monday verified all the certificates presented to him by Nikhil.

After examining Nikhil's certificates, SFI state secretary Arsho asserted that the documents he presented were authentic and that Nikhil had not engaged in any illegal conduct.

"We examined Nikhil's certifications including his grade reports for the semester. We found no evidence of wrongdoing. The Kalinga University equivalent certificate that Nikhil provided in order to gain admission to the M.Com programme is likewise genuine. There is no place for uncertainty here," Arsho told reporters.

As soon as the controversy broke, Nikhil Thomas lost his posts as the Kayamkulam Area Secretary and as a member of the District Committee.

Nikhil is a second-year M.Com student at Kayamkulam MSM College. The degree credential Nikhil Thomas provided for admission to the M.Com programme is allegedly a fake, according to the complaint. From 2018 to 2020, Nikhil Thomas attended Kayamkulam MSM College to complete his B.Com. However, it was alleged that the SFI leader was unable to earn the degree. He served as Kayamkulam MSM College's UUC in 2019 and the university union's joint secretary in 2020 during this time. Nikhil, who lost his degree, enrolled in the M.Com programme at Kayamkulam MSM College in 2021. For admission, he has shown his Kalinga University degree certificate for the 2019–2021 academic year.

The complainant is a junior student at MSM College. She inquired as to how Nikhil could attend both Kayamkulam and Kalinga University simultaneously. The girl, a representative of SFI in Alappuzha, filed a formal complaint with supporting documentation. Three months ago, a complaint was filed against Nikhil. The party asked Nikhil to present the original graduation certificate in light of this situation.

