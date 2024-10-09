Celebrity-inspired potli bag styles to elevate your ethnic look

Lifestyle
From Suhana Khan to Alia Bhatt, see how celebrities are styling their ethnic looks with potli bags. Velvet, embroidery, mirror work - get inspired by these designs!
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's potli bag with embroidery work looks very cute and beautiful, you can carry this golden potli with all color outfits.
If you carry a printed potli with tassels like Vidya Balan with silk, Banarasi and organza saree, then it will enhance the beauty of your saree.
Mirror work has been used along with embroidery in Suhana Khan's potli, this potli bag also has tassels on both sides of the handle, which is making it very beautiful.
Like Rashmika Mandanna, you too can carry a hand-worked potli bag with your outfit, you can take it in matching or contrast color with the saree.
This potli bag of Sonakshi Sinha made of velvet fabric is very different, it has a carry made of embroidery, as well as pearl and garland tassels are adding to its beauty.