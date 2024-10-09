Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata in critical condition: Chairman emeritus of Tata Group faces health crisis

    Ratan Tata in critical condition, hospitalised in intensive care in Mumbai AJR
    Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is reported to be in critical condition and receiving intensive care at a Mumbai hospital, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (October 9). The 86-year-old industrialist, who has been a pivotal figure in shaping India's business landscape, was undergoing routine medical investigations, as disclosed by Tata himself on Monday, citing age-related health concerns.

    As of now, a representative for Tata has not provided an update on his health status, leaving many in the business community and the public anxious for news regarding his condition.

    Ratan Tata is widely respected for his leadership and ethical values, having served as the chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Under his guidance, the Tata Group expanded significantly, transforming into a global business empire with a valuation exceeding $100 billion.

    After his retirement, Tata handed over the reins to Cyrus Mistry, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2022.

    In his post-retirement role, Tata holds the title of chairman emeritus for various Tata entities, including Tata Sons, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.

    He also contributes to international business discussions as a member of advisory boards for Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase, while actively overseeing the Tata Group's philanthropic initiatives through its charitable trusts.

