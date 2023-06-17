Kerala: SFI leader who failed in degree obtains admission for M.Com; CPM intervenes

In response to a complaint made against SFI Kayamkulam Area Secretary Nikhil Thomas, the leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has intervened and taken appropriate action. The case involves the issuance of a forged certificate in order to obtain a seat for M.Com admission at MSM College, Kayamkulam.

Alappuzha: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leadership has intervened and taken action on a complaint raised against SFI Kayamkulam Area Secretary Nikhil Thomas. The case pertains to a fake certificate produced to grab a seat for M.Com admission in MSM College, Kayamkulam. After finding the allegation to be serious, the CPM faction meeting held on Friday summoned Nikhil and after seeking an explanation, directed to remove him from the SFI district committee. CPM District Secretary R Nasar also confirmed the action taken against Nikhil.

Nikhil is a second-year M.Com student at Kayamkulam MSM College. The degree credential Nikhil Thomas provided for admission to the M.Com programme is allegedly a fake, according to the complaint. From 2018 to 2020, Nikhil Thomas attended Kayamkulam MSM College to complete his B.Com. However, the SFI leader was unable to earn the degree. He served as Kayamkulam MSM College's UUC in 2019 and the university union's joint secretary in 2020 during this time. Nikhil, who lost his degree, enrolled in the M.Com programme at Kayamkulam MSM College in 2021. For admission, he has shown his Kalinga University degree certificate for the 2019–2021 academic year.

The complainant is a junior student at MSM College. She inquired as to how Nikhil could attend both Kayamkulam and Kalinga University simultaneously. The girl, a representative of SFI in Alappuzha, filed a formal complaint with supporting documentation. Three months ago, a complaint was filed against Nikhil. The party asked Nikhil to present the original graduation certificate in light of this situation. Nikhil, however, argued that the institution had not issued him with a certificate. Then the party's top brass stepped in and kicked Nikhil out of the SFI district committee.

Additionally, it has been agreed to conduct a thorough party-level investigation. Nikhil Thomas justified to Asianet News that once the degree certificate is presented, the issue would be resolved. Nikhil added that he was denied membership in the SFI district committee since he was above 26 years old.

