'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

Ernakulam: The fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal on Monday alleged that he was intimidated by DySP Rastam to mention Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran's name in the cheating case. Mavunkal made the allegation when he was presented in court through video conference.

In his complaint against DySP, Mavunkal claimed that the latter had threatened to kill his wife and children if he didn't name Sudhakaran. He also alleged that DySP pressurized him to drag Sudhakaran's name in the sexual abuse case against him. The Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court directed Monsan's complaint to be conveyed to the court through the jail superintendent.

The Crime Branch previously asked Congress MP Sudhakaran to appear before them in connection with a case of cheating in which Mavunkal is the main accused. Based on an anticipatory bail petition filed by him, the Kerala High Court has granted the KPCC chief temporary protection from arrest till June 21 in the cheating case.

The Crime Branch's decision to question the KPCC president was based on a statement made by complainants who had lost money in the cheating case and said they had given money to Mavunkal in Sudhakaran's presence.

The agency had already presented a new report to the court, accusing Sudhakaran of the charges.

For repeatedly raping a young girl a few years ago, a Special POCSO court in Kerala sentenced the controversial self-described antique dealer Monson Mavunkal on Saturday to imprisonment until the end of his natural life and declared that the criminal did not deserve any empathy.

Meanwhile, a war of words broke out between the Left Front and the Congress, after the CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan citing a report from 'Deshabhimani' said that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where Mavunkal raped the juvenile victim. Govindan's remarks were deemed defamatory by Sudhakaran, who also vowed to take necessary legal action against the CPI(M) leader.

