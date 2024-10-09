Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball

    India secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 match, winning the three-match series 2-0. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 74 runs off 34 balls and picked up two wickets. 

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

    India secured a commanding 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 match, clinching the three-match series 2-0. Chasing India's imposing target of 222 runs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 135 in 20 overs. Mahmudullah top-scored for Bangladesh with 41 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy starred for India both with bat and ball, smashing  a crucial half-century and taking two wickets. Score: India 221-9 in 20 overs, Bangladesh 135-9 in 20 overs. The third and final match of the series will take place in Hyderabad on Saturday.

    Also read:  Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer

    Bangladesh struggled from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh provided the early breakthrough, dismissing opener Parvez Hossain Emon for 16. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (11) fell to Washington Sundar, while Litton Das (14) was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Towhid Hridoy (2) was bowled by Abishek Sharma, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16) was caught and bowled by Riyan Parag. Jaker Ali (1) was dismissed by Mayank Yadav, effectively ending Bangladesh's hopes. Nitish Reddy picked up 2 wickets for 23 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy continued his impressive form, taking 2 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs.

    Earlier, India, batting first after losing the toss, lost Sanju Samson (10), Abhishek Sharma (15), and Suryakumar Yadav (8) in the powerplay. However, Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh steadied the innings with explosive half-centuries, guiding India to 221 for 9 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy, playing in his second T20I, smashed 74 runs off 34 balls, while Rinku Singh scored 53 runs off 29 balls. Hardik Pandya contributed a quickfire 32 runs off 19 balls.

    India lost three wickets in the final over bowled by Rishad Hossain. Rishad  finished with figures of 3 for 55, while Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets each for 16 runs in their four overs.

    Also read: Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar

