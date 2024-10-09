Savitri Jindal, 2 independent MLAs back BJP, boosts party's strength to 51 in Haryana Assembly

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an Independent winner in Haryana, has decided to support the BJP after meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

    Chandigarh: Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an Independent winner in Haryana, has agreed to support the BJP following her meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. With her backing and that of two other Independents who have already pledged their support, the BJP's strength in the state assembly has now risen to 51 members.

    Savitri Jindal won the Hisar seat as an Independent, defeating the BJP's Kamal Gupta. At 74, she previously served in Bhupinder Hooda's government in 2013 but left the Congress in March when her son, BJP Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, changed party affiliation.

    Independent MLAs Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon formally joined the BJP earlier today during an event at the home of Union Minister and Haryana in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

    The BJP surprised its opponents by securing victory in the state elections for the third consecutive time, winning 48 seats. In contrast, the Congress captured 37 seats, while the INLD won only two, and three seats went to Independent candidates, as reported by the Election Commission.

    The National Conference (NC) and Congress coalition has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, marking the first assembly elections since 2014. These elections were notable as they were held for the first time after Jammu and Kashmir was designated as a Union Territory and following the abrogation of Article 370, which had granted the former state special status.

