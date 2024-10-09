PM Modi applauds Digital India's 'biggest feature' following journalist's praise for easing pension process

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform X, journalist Ajay Kumar shared his positive experience with the Indian government’s Digital India initiative, particularly highlighting its benefits for senior citizens. His narrative illustrates a personal story of how the digital transformation in India has significantly eased bureaucratic processes, especially for older citizens who may find navigating traditional systems challenging.

Kumar expressed gratitude towards the Modi government's efforts, noting that after the passing of his father, his 83-year-old mother began receiving a family pension. He initially faced some hurdles during the transfer process, but as a journalist, he was able to leverage his position to navigate these challenges. However, it was the introduction of the #JeevanPraman app that truly impressed him.

In his post, he described a "miracle" that occurred within the last 24 hours. Kumar recounted his worry about the annual requirement for pensioners to submit a Life Certificate before October 30. He feared having to make another visit to a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Patna or Delhi. Instead, he discovered the Jeevan Praman app, which allowed him to obtain his mother's Life Certificate from the comfort of their home in just 10 minutes. Remarkably, the certificate was updated in the SBI branch in Patna within 24 hours.

Moreover, Kumar praised the efficiency of the process, mentioning that his mother received her Income Tax refund within 10 days of filing. His post culminated in a call for all senior citizens to take advantage of the Jeevan Praman app, emphasizing that it eliminates the need to visit offices, pay bribes, or rely on bank employees for assistance.

"I would like to respectfully thank the Modi government's Digital India program. Before today, I myself had never experienced such facilities for senior citizens. After my father's death, his pension was transferred to my 83-year-old mother as family pension. I had to run around a bit for the transfer, but I got the benefit of being a journalist. But a miracle happened in the last 24 hours," wrote Ajay Kumar in a post in Hindi on X.

"Every pensioner has to submit Life Certificate before 30 October. Worried that I would have to visit any SBI branch in Patna or Delhi once again, I came to know about Jeevan Praman app. With great difficulty, I had my mother's Life Certificate at home in 10 minutes. And within 24 hours, it was updated in SBI branch in Patna. Mother's Income Tax Refund was credited to her account within 10 days of depositing the tax," his post further read.

"After these two sentences, shouldn't we praise the Modi government for its digital initiative? I appeal to all senior citizens to use Jeevan Praman App. Now there is no need to visit any office. There is no need to bribe any broker. There is no need to beg any bank employee. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Narendra Modi ji," he concluded.

In response to Ajay Kumar's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the journalist's appreciation and extended his regards to Kumar's mother. Modi expressed satisfaction with the impact of the Digital India initiative, stating that it has simplified the pension process and has been particularly beneficial for senior citizens across the country. He underscored that this ease of access is one of the major features of the Digital India program, aimed at making government services more accessible and efficient for citizens.

"First of all @AjayKumarJourno ji, my regards to your mother! I am satisfied that Digital India has made the process of getting pension easier and it is proving to be very useful for senior citizens across the country. This is the biggest feature of this program," PM Modi wrote in response.

The exchange highlights the growing recognition of the importance of digital solutions in governance, especially in improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations like senior citizens. By facilitating such processes through technology, the Modi government aims to enhance transparency and efficiency within public services, thereby fostering a more inclusive digital ecosystem in India.

