    Delhi CM Atishi's residence sealed by PWD for alleged illegal use amid controversy

    The dispute surrounding the vacating and handover of the CM's residence has been escalating for weeks. According to reports, the PWD took action after issues arose over the transfer process of the house. This has sparked a political row, with accusations of political interference.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 6:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Wednesday (October 9) sealed by the Public Works Department (PWD) over allegations of illegal use. The residence, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, had previously been occupied by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, before Atishi moved in after assuming office.

    Reacting to the sealing, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a strong statement, claiming that the residence was forcibly vacated at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lieutenant Governor (LG). The CMO alleged that the LG acted under BJP's influence and forcibly removed Atishi's belongings from the residence.

    The statement further accused the LG of planning to allot the CM's residence to a prominent BJP leader, as the BJP is trying to "occupy" the CM residence despite being out of power in Delhi for 27 years.

