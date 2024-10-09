Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is ready to set screen on fire with horror, humor. The trailer features many great dialogues. Let's take look at 10 such amazing dialogues

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 1

The dark truth of the history of Rakt Ghat, which is in the greed of every throne, centuries have passed but the past burning in this throne is still alive today

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 2

The world is stupid, which is afraid of ghosts... Ghosts should be taken advantage of

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 3

If I had my way with dreams, what kind of dreams would I have about you

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 4

You are a number one pervert. Yes... I am a boy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 5

I don't just talk to spirits, spirits also come inside me

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 6

This is not a prince. There is no 'P' of a prince. Where does 'P' come from in a prince? But 'P' comes in a hypocrite

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 7

There was no mention of it in the pages of history... If this was a storm, then the deluge is yet to come

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 8

Manju... I'm coming for you

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 9

You must be thinking who is Manjulika among the two of us?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dialogue No. 10

We are getting married Roohan... Come upstairs

Find Next One