Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 dialogues that will send shivers down your spine

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is ready to set screen on fire with horror, humor. The trailer features many great dialogues. Let's take look at 10 such amazing dialogues
The dark truth of the history of Rakt Ghat, which is in the greed of every throne, centuries have passed but the past burning in this throne is still alive today
The world is stupid, which is afraid of ghosts... Ghosts should be taken advantage of
If I had my way with dreams, what kind of dreams would I have about you
You are a number one pervert. Yes... I am a boy
I don't just talk to spirits, spirits also come inside me
This is not a prince. There is no 'P' of a prince. Where does 'P' come from in a prince? But 'P' comes in a hypocrite
There was no mention of it in the pages of history... If this was a storm, then the deluge is yet to come
Manju... I'm coming for you
You must be thinking who is Manjulika among the two of us?
We are getting married Roohan... Come upstairs