CM Yogi Adityanath to perform Kanya Puja, lead Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath temple

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Gorakshpeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath performed the 'Kalash Sthapna' ritual at the Shaktipeeth within the Gorakhnath temple. Following this, the regular Navratri rituals are being conducted by Yogi Kamalnath, the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, as his representative.

Starting Thursday, Gorakshpeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will engage in three days of continuous rituals and worship at Gorakshpeeth. On the evening of Ashtami (Thursday), he will participate in the traditional Nisha Puja at Gorakhpeeth, followed by Kanya Puja on Navami (Friday).

After the conclusion of Navratri, on Dussehra, the Gorakhpeethadhishwar will perform a special worship of Guru Gorakhnath before leading the Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath Temple.

However, from Ashtami to Vijayadashami, the Gorakhpeethadhishwar himself will lead the worship and ritual programs. On Thursday, October 10, Yogi Adityanath will perform the Mahanisha Puja and Havan on Ashtami, praying for the welfare of all.

On Friday, October 11, at 11 AM, the sacred Kanya Puja will take place at Gorakhpeeth. As part of this age-old tradition, Yogi Adityanath will wash the feet of nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, apply a tilak of roli, sandalwood, curd, and Akshat on their foreheads. After serving them food with utmost devotion and offering gifts and Dakshina, he will receive their blessings. Additionally, the ritual of Batuk Puja will be observed according to tradition.

Finally, on Saturday, October 12, following the special worship of Guru Gorakhnath and the Tilakotsav of Gorakhpeethadhishwar, a grand Vijayadashami procession will be held in the evening, marking the culmination of the festivities.

The Vijayadashami procession is a key highlight of Gorakhpur’s festive tradition. Led by the Gorakhpeethadhishwar, the procession that starts from Gorakhnath Temple on Dussehra is a symbol of this rich cultural heritage.

It serves as a powerful example of social harmony, with participation from people across all sections of society. Notably, the procession is given a grand welcome by the minority community, including Muslims and the Weaver community.

Chaudhary Kaifulwara, the outgoing chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, who has been welcoming the Vijayadashami procession for three generations, shares that the entire city eagerly awaits the procession, but the most enthusiasm comes from the minority community. He explains that hours before the procession, they gather with garlands near the temple's main gate, ready to welcome the Gorakhpeethadhishwar. "This year, too, preparations are underway for a grand reception. The moment when the convoy pauses for this welcome highlights the deep social harmony within the city," he added.

As per the tradition of Gorakshpeeth, this year’s Vijayadashami procession will once again be celebrated with grandeur on Saturday evening. After receiving blessings from Guru Gorakhnath, the Peethadhishwar will embark on the procession, accompanied by the sounds of trumpets, drums, and music, as it moves toward the Manasarovar Temple. There, Gorakhpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers to Lord Mahadev, who is closely associated with the Gorakhnath Peeth.

Following this, the procession will reach the Manasarovar Ramlila ground, where the Peethadhishwar will perform the ‘Rajtilak’ of Lord Shri Ram in the ongoing Ramlila, along with offering Aarti to Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. On the day of Vijayadashami, Yogi Adityanath will also bless devotees during the traditional Tilakotsav ceremony at Gorakhnath Temple.

In the evening, a grand feast will be organized at the temple, where people from all communities, irrespective of social or religious differences, come together to participate in this age-old tradition.

The day of Vijayadashami holds additional significance at Gorakshpeeth for another unique reason. On this day, a special court of saints is convened, with the Gorakshpeethadhishwar presiding as the magistrate. According to the traditions of the Nath Panth, every year on Vijayadashami, the Peethadhishwar mediates and resolves disputes among the saints at Gorakhnath Temple.

Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath, who also serves as the President of the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha, the highest institution of the Nath Panth, takes on this role as the magistrate during these proceedings.

On this occasion, the sacred ritual of Patra Puja is held at Gorakhnath Temple, during which Yogi Adityanath is worshipped by the saints as Patra Dev. In this revered role, he adjudicates disputes with fairness and wisdom. It is believed that no one speaks falsehoods in the presence of Patra Devta. The Patra Puja ritual is also known for reinforcing discipline within the community of saints, underscoring the deep respect for order and tradition within the Nath Panth.

