Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav ordered a probe into the deaths of 9-10 people in Sagar district from suspected illicit liquor consumption. He promised strict action and dispatched officials to the site. The CM also addressed statewide waterlogging.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed concern over the deaths reported in Sagar allegedly linked to illicit and poisonous liquor and directed the concerned minister and senior officials to reach the spot immediately.

Yadav ordered a prompt investigation into the incident and directed authorities to take the strictest possible action against those found responsible. The Chief Minister said the government would not tolerate such incidents and assured that stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

CM Directs Officials on Waterlogging

Meanwhile, Yadav also issued directions to address waterlogging reported in several parts of Madhya Pradesh following heavy rainfall. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure adequate arrangements in affected areas and take all necessary measures to effectively manage the situation.

“We have issued directions to ensure adequate arrangements to deal with the waterlogging situation,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to remain alert and ensure that necessary arrangements are made in all areas affected by waterlogging.

'Government Will Not Tolerate Such Incidents'

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday called for a probe into the deaths of 9 to 10 people due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Sagar district, declaring that the state government will not tolerate such incidents and will take the strictest action in the matter.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said he has instructed the concerned minister and senior officials to visit the site immediately to inspect the situation. "I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry. Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents," said CM Yadav.

Death Toll Rises to 10, Medical Teams Deployed

Meanwhile, at least nine to ten people have died, and several others suffered medical complications after consuming spurious alcohol in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Sagar Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Devesh Pateria stated that while the patients' symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed. He added that teams of doctors and nurses are conducting door-to-door checks and identifying affected patients in three affected villages.

The CMHO further alerted that the casualty count could increase, emphasising that medical teams remain continuously deployed on the ground to handle the situation.

"... 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying patients. The symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, but this has not yet been confirmed. Patients are being stabilised here before being referred for further treatment if required. The number of deaths could increase, but teams have been working continuously..." Pateria told reporters.