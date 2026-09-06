Jairam Ramesh alleges the Modi govt is 'circumscribing' ISRO's role to transfer its capabilities to private firms. Citing an ex-ISRO chief's concerns, he urged others to speak out. ISRO employee unions have also sought clarity on the issue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that the Modi government was "deliberately circumscribing" ISRO's role and that capabilities it has built up over decades are sought to be transferred to private companies “whose long-term commitment is doubtful”. In a post on X, he said that a former ISRO Chairman has expressed his concerns and others like him should also show “courage of their convictions”. He referred to media reports and said voices within the ISRO community are now speaking out.

“The recent stunning success of the GSLV launch has undoubtedly emboldened them, just as it would have come as a disappointment to ISRO-sceptics and ISRO-critics both in India and abroad. One former ISRO Chairman has been bold enough to express his concerns. Others like him must also have the courage of their convictions and not simply keep quiet as the magnificent Sarabhai-Dhawan edifice gets systematically dismantled,” Jairam Ramesh said, referring to a report in the Indian Express.

ISRO Unions Raise Concerns Over Privatisation

Days after the successful launch of the GSLV F17 - EOS 05 mission, service associations representing employees of various Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres and units have written to the Department of Space Secretary and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the government's policy regarding the privatisation or transfer of ISRO's manufacturing and operational functions. In a joint representation dated September 4, 2026, nine associations, including the ISRO Staff Association, SHAR Employees Association, ISAC Employees Association, ISRO Staff Association LPSC, ISRO Staff Association-BBU, NRSA Employees Union, Space Employees Association-BBU, ISRO Staff Association-IPRC and SAC Employees Welfare Association, raised concerns over reports and public statements regarding the proposed transfer of various activities from ISRO to private entities and public sector undertakings. (ANI)