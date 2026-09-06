Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil hit back at the BJP over its remarks on KPSC exam irregularities, questioning the Opposition's 'moral right' to speak on corruption. The spat comes amid a CID probe into veterinary doctor recruitment.

Ongoing Political Confrontation His remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP over alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment examinations. The controversy has intensified following a CID probe into the recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, in which investigators have alleged that some candidates received question papers before the examination. The KPSC chairman has been suspended in connection with the case, while the investigation is underway. BJP's Padayatra and Counter-Allegations The BJP has been using the issue, along with other allegations of corruption and governance failures, to target the Congress government during its ongoing padayatra from Raichur to Ballari. The 10-day march began on September 1 and is aimed at highlighting what the Opposition calls failures of the state government. Taking a swipe at the BJP's padayatra, Patil said, "They are making fools of fools of themselves." Government's Stance on Investigation The BJP has alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment and has sought accountability from the state government, while the Congress government has maintained that investigations into the allegations should be allowed to proceed. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also recently said that the government would not interfere in the KPSC investigation and that details would be made public once the probe report was available. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday hit back at the BJP over its remarks on alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations, questioning the Opposition's "moral right" to speak about corruption. "Does the BJP or Ashok have the moral right to speak on corruption? I don't want to use bad words. They are the rogues of the last order," Patil said while speaking to the media in Bengaluru.His remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP over alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment examinations. The controversy has intensified following a CID probe into the recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, in which investigators have alleged that some candidates received question papers before the examination. The KPSC chairman has been suspended in connection with the case, while the investigation is underway.The BJP has been using the issue, along with other allegations of corruption and governance failures, to target the Congress government during its ongoing padayatra from Raichur to Ballari. The 10-day march began on September 1 and is aimed at highlighting what the Opposition calls failures of the state government. Taking a swipe at the BJP's padayatra, Patil said, "They are making fools of fools of themselves."The BJP has alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment and has sought accountability from the state government, while the Congress government has maintained that investigations into the allegations should be allowed to proceed. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also recently said that the government would not interfere in the KPSC investigation and that details would be made public once the probe report was available. (ANI)