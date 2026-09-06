Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura. The projects focus on improving education, sanitation, road connectivity, electricity infrastructure, and public spaces for residents.

New Infrastructure and Public Amenities

Development activity in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura received a fresh push on Sunday as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation for several projects aimed at improving education, sanitation, road connectivity, electricity infrastructure and public spaces. During her visit to the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, Gupta said the Delhi government’s focus was on ensuring that development reaches beyond major projects and improves everyday life for residents. Chief Minister added better civic facilities should reach every street, colony and citizen across the capital.

Among the key projects inaugurated was the construction of a new school building in BB Block, Shalimar Bagh, aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure in the area. The Chief Minister also launched work to shift open overhead electricity conductors underground in AF Block and along the main road of C&D Block. The move is expected to make the local power network safer and more organised.

In Pitampura, Gupta launched construction of a new road connecting Shri Guru Gobind Singh College with Ring Road. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 2.84 crore, is expected to improve connectivity and make daily commuting easier for residents. She also inaugurated a newly constructed toilet block at Nehru Camp in Haiderpur and a modern waste compactor at SP-TP Block, aimed at strengthening sanitation and waste management in the area.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated beautification and development works in three parks in YP Block and 10 parks in WP Block. The projects are intended to provide residents with cleaner, greener and better-maintained public spaces. Gupta said the government is working towards developing Shalimar Bagh as a model constituency with improved sanitation, public amenities, healthcare access and urban infrastructure.

CMO Delhi on Development Works

In a post on X, Delhi CMO wrote, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today gave fresh momentum to key development works in Shalimar Bagh and dedicated new public facilities to residents. Opened a new Toilet Block at Nehru Camp, Haiderpur, Launched underground cabling in C&D Block and AF-Block, Upgraded and beautified 10 parks in C&D Block, Opened the new school building in BB-Block Delhi Government is continuously strengthening civic infrastructure across the capital so that better public amenities reach every neighbourhood."

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today gave fresh momentum to key development works in Shalimar Bagh and dedicated new public facilities to residents. » Opened a new Toilet Block at Nehru Camp, Haiderpur » Launched underground cabling in C&D Block and AF-Block » Upgraded and… pic.twitter.com/WnCYBvAXG5 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 6, 2026

CM Inspects Waterlogging Situation

Earlier on Saturday, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads amid continuous rainfall and took stock of the waterlogging situation in the area. During the inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with officials and on-ground staff to assess the arrangements for water drainage and understand the challenges being faced during the ongoing rainfall.

Gupta directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure prompt drainage of accumulated water. (ANI)