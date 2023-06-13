Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

KPCC President K Sudhakaran has been named the second accused in the Monson Mavunkal case by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police on Monday. He has been summoned for questioning on Wednesday (June 14).

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch of Kerala Police has named Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran as the second accused in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case.

Sudhakaran on Monday received notice from Crime Branch to appear for questioning at its Kalamassery office on Wednesday.

Also read: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD; Yellow alert in 5 districts

The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together, said sources.

In their complaint against Monson Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding them of Rs.10 crores, a group of people claims that on November 22, 2018, they gave Mavunkal Rs. 25 lakh in Sudhakaran's presence. According to the complainants, Mavunkal pretended to be a cosmetologist and even treated Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran claimed that after meeting Mavunkal five times to seek therapy, he stopped. He denied having any business contacts with Mavunkal, though.

The Crime Branch detained Monson Mavunkal in September 2021 after he allegedly defrauded customers by selling fake antiquities and made false claims about his collection, including the staff of Moses, two of the thirty silver coins taken by Judas, and the throne of Tipu Sultan. Mavunkal allegedly did this in order to win over influential people like politicians, movie stars, and top police officers.

Several prominent state police personnel, including former police chief Lokanath Behera, have been seen with Mavunkal in photos.

The Crime Branch has initiated arrest proceedings against K Sudhakaran. According to the investigation team, there is valid evidence against the senior Congress leader. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran has also started trying for anticipatory bail from the High Court. He has sought legal advice for the same. The crime branch has registered a case against K Sudhakaran on charges of fraud. Congress has decided to face the case against Sudhakaran politically. K Sudhakaran will meet the media today.

Also read: Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct