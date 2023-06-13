Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD; Yellow alert in 5 districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today and a yellow alert has been sounded in five districts by the IMD. Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have been placed under yellow alert for June 13.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala on Tuesday. A yellow alert has also been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. The state will also receive rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The state has been witnessing rainfall since Monday night. Low-lying areas in Kozhikode were inundated. There is a possibility of a wind speed of 30 to 40 kmph. Six houses in Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram were completely destroyed in a sea attack. 37 families have already been relocated from damaged and flood-prone homes. At present, the sea continues to be murky all over the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

A fishing ban remains in effect along Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts due to the possibility of bad weather and high waves.

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has been moving very slowly for the past 10 days and has reached close to 400 km near the coast of North Gujarat and South Pakistan in the North Arabian Sea. Although the maximum speed of the wind has decreased a little, it is still 140 kilometers per hour. It is expected to touch the Pakistan-Gujarat coast in the next forty-eight hours.

According to sources, our monsoon winds are feeding two cyclones currently. One Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea and another Guchol in West Pacific. All the components of our monsoon system continue to be very weak for the last 10 days. So shallow rainfall patterns were received over Kerala till today.

"Convective rainfall will also be received in a scattered way across Kerala. The strengthening of the southwest monsoon in the month of June is a big problem due to the increased role of west Pacific. So most often rainfall for the month of June will be below normal to a great extent. The mean value for June across Kerala as a whole is about 66 cm. So far we have received only 6.3 cm up to the 9th of June. Let us wait and see whether this will reach the magical value of 66 cm," added sources.