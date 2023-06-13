Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct

     

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shows former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the mirror after the latter claimed that the social media company had received numerous requests from India to block accounts related to farmers' protests and government criticism.

    Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has termed as an 'outright lie' the assertion by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that the social media platform company had received 'many requests' from India to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government. 

    Reacting to Dorsey's allegation made during an interview with an anti-establishment Youtube show 'Breaking Points', the minister slammed Dorsey for, perhaps, attempting to brush out that very dubious period of Twitter's history.

    In the interview, when questioned about potential influence from foreign governments, Dorsey, who resigned from Twitter's board in the previous year, responded, "India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country."

    Laying out some facts and truth, Chandrasekhar said: "Twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied." 

    "No one went to jail nor was Twitter 'shutdown'. Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it. India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India," he added.

    The Union Minister recalled how there was a lot of misinformation during the farmers' protests in January 2021. 

    "The government was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news. Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the US," the minister said.

    Setting the record straight, Chandrasekhar said, "No one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring compliance of Indian laws. There is ample evidence now in the public domain about Twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan and discriminatory conduct, and misuse of its power on its platform during that period."

    "Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using 'deamplify' and de-platforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14,19 of our Constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation. Our government's policies remain clear for all Intermediaries operating in India - compliance with laws to ensure Internet is safe trusted and accountable," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13 Here is what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

    CoWIN portal completely safe Health Ministry amid data leak claims on Telegram gcw

    CoWIN portal completely safe: Health Ministry amid data leak claims

    CoWIN data leaked Telegram bot made phone number Aadhaar and other details public Report gcw

    CoWIN data leaked! Telegram bot made phone number, Aadhaar and other details public: Report

    Kairan Quazi Meet 14 year old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer gcw

    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 13 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 13 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

    Kerala news LIVE 13 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses! ATG

    Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!

    Know benefits of Jamun and how to consume it MSW

    Know benefits of Jamun and how to consume it

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon