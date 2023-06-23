Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail

Congress chief of Kerala K Sudhakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch on Friday (June 23) in connection with his alleged involvement in a cheating case associated with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. However, he will be released soon as per the High Court's directive on bail conditions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudharakan was arrested on Friday in connection with his alleged involvement in a cheating case associated with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The development came after he was grilled for seven hours by the Kochi Crime Branch. However, the veteran Congress leader will be soon released on bail based on the directive of the High Court.

When the Kerala High Court ordered Sudhakaran to appear before the Crime Branch on June 23, it stated that, in the event that he was to be detained in connection with the case of cheating, he would be free on bail upon depositing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Based on a statement made by complainants who had lost money in the cheating case, the Crime Branch made the decision to question the KPCC president. The complainants said they had given money to Mavunkal in Sudhakaran's presence when they made the transfer of funds.

On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account.

The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together, said sources. According to the complainants, Mavunkal pretended to be a cosmetologist and even treated Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran claimed that after meeting Mavunkal five times to seek therapy, he stopped. He denied having any business contacts with Mavunkal, though.

