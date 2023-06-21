Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in cheating case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday for two weeks in connection with his alleged involvement in the cheating case involving the controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The court directed the Congress leader to cooperate with the Crime Branch unit of Kerala Police. The bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA also ordered him to appear before the probe team on June 23 for interrogation.

The prosecution told the court that there are currently not any plans to have him arrested. They added that they have digital proof in the case against Sudhakaran.

In response, the court ruled that Sudhakaran should be given bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in the event of an arrest.

On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account.

The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together, said sources. According to the complainants, Mavunkal pretended to be a cosmetologist and even treated Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran claimed that after meeting Mavunkal five times to seek therapy, he stopped. He denied having any business contacts with Mavunkal, though.

