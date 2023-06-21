Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in cheating case

    The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to KPCC president K Sudhakaran in connection with the Monson Mavunkal cheating case.

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal cheating case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday for two weeks in connection with his alleged involvement in the cheating case involving the controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The court directed the Congress leader to cooperate with the Crime Branch unit of Kerala Police. The bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA also ordered him to appear before the probe team on June 23 for interrogation.

    Also read: Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    The prosecution told the court that there are currently not any plans to have him arrested. They added that they have digital proof in the case against Sudhakaran.

    In response, the court ruled that Sudhakaran should be given bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in the event of an arrest. 

    On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account. 

    The alleged links between Sudhakaran and the fake antique dealer were exposed after the two were pictured together, said sources. According to the complainants, Mavunkal pretended to be a cosmetologist and even treated Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran claimed that after meeting Mavunkal five times to seek therapy, he stopped.  He denied having any business contacts with Mavunkal, though.

    Also read: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal sentenced to life in POCSO case

     

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker during Paris airshow

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker in Paris

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details AJR

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress shows cleavage in BOLD floral-printed black bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress shows cleavage in BOLD floral-printed black bikini

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker during Paris airshow

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker in Paris

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details AJR

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon