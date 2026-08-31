A minor son murdered his father with seven friends in Banswara after being taunted. Police arrested five accused while two remain absconding.

A minor in Banswara district conspired with seven of his friends to kill his father. Police cracked the case on Sunday, detaining the minor and arresting five others. Two accused are still on the run.

The minor, a first-year B.A. student, acted out of resentment over his father's constant taunts. The deceased had two wives, four daughters, and one son. The crime occurred in a village falling under Kushalgarh police station limits.

The accused staged the murder as suicide by hanging the body

On the morning of August 21, police received a report about a hanging body inside an abandoned house. Officers reached the spot and found injury marks on the corpse, along with its feet touching the ground, raising immediate suspicion. Forensic and mobile observation teams were called in to gather evidence.

Investigators soon zeroed in on the deceased's only son. He had been missing since August 13 after his father taunted him, beat him, and threw his mother out of the house. He did not even show up for his father's final rites.

During questioning, the minor broke down and confessed. He revealed that he had returned home on August 20 with his friends. They attacked the victim with sticks, iron pipes, and a metal bangle, beating him to death. To mislead authorities, they staged the scene as a suicide by hanging the body and fled on two motorcycles.

Police have arrested Vikram (21), Karan (19), Shailesh (24), Rajkumar (18), and Alpesh (20). Two other suspects are still being hunted. A pipe, a stick, motorcycles, and other evidence have been recovered.

The search continues for the remaining accused.