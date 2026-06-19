DMK leader TKS Elangovan says passing a resolution against the Mekedatu dam is 'not enough'. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to proactively meet the Union Government and Prime Minister to ensure the project is stopped.

'Resolution not enough': DMK urges TN govt to meet PM

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Friday stated that merely passing a resolution against the Mekedatu dam project in the State Assembly is "not enough" and urged for proactive engagement with the Central Government to stop the project.

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Speaking to ANI, Elangovan emphasised that the state leadership should directly approach the Union Government to ensure the project does not proceed. "A resolution is not enough... Some action should be taken. They should have approached the Government of India... some ministers or the Chief Minister would have gone and met the Union Irrigation Minister or the Prime Minister to ensure that it is stopped," Elangovan said.

Highlighting the legal aspects of water sharing, the DMK leader cited international norms regarding lower riparian states. "Any water body internationally should not be stopped from going to the lower riparian area... that is international law, which the entire world has accepted... just passing a resolution is not enough... many resolutions were passed in this regard. They should work on it... they should go and meet the right people and ensure that it is stopped," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Unanimously Opposes Dam

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution received support from Congress, VCK in the House, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project. The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Resolution's Core Objections

The resolution moved by the Chief Minister stated, "This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.''

Urges Centre to Withhold Clearances

The resolution further calls upon the Central Government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project. ''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution states.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, ''The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.''

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, through the resolution, stressed the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute. ''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

Demand to Central Water Commission

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report. ''This August House further urges the Central Water Commission not to examine, process, or grant approval to the Detailed Project Report submitted by the Government of Karnataka. This August House unanimously expresses its support for all measures undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to prevent this attempt by the Government of Karnataka so as to safeguard the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the resolution concludes. (ANI)