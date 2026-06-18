MDMK General Secretary Vaiko lauded Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar's address, which outlined the developmental vision of the new Joseph Vijay-led TVK government. He praised the 'Vetri Thamilagam' initiative and the focus on social justice.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Thursday publicly welcomed and praised the customary address delivered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, marking the start of the 17th Legislative Assembly session. He appreciated the government's developmental vision outlined in the speech according to a press release issued by the MDMK.

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'Vetri Thamilagam' Vision Praised

Vaiko lauded the Governor's speech, particularly the "Vetri Thamilagam" (Winning Tamil Nadu) vision, emphasizing that it demonstrates the new administration's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the people The Assembly session, began with the invocation song to Mother Tamil (Tamil Thai Vazhthu), after which the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, outlined the policy initiatives of the newly formed government led by Joseph Vijay.

It is indeed true that the people of Tamil Nadu have extended overwhelming support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), transcending caste and religious differences and defeating the influence of money power, as pointed out by the Governor, Vaiko stated.

The MDMK leader inspires confidence that the Governor's address has proclaimed the new government's firm commitment to upholding secularism, social justice, state rights, the welfare of minorities, the welfare of fishermen, and the principles of equality and social justice in accordance with Thiruvalluvar's immortal dictum, "All beings are equal by birth." By citing the celebrated words of Perarignar Anna that "In a democracy, the people are the kings," the Governor has reaffirmed that this is a government for the people, the MDMK release stated.

Key Policy Commitments Welcomed

The announcement that long-term developmental programmes under the banner "Victory Tamil Nadu" will be implemented with the objective of transforming Tamil Nadu into India's model state by 2031 is commendable. The Governor has emphatically stated that the government will continue to uphold social justice, retain the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu, strongly advocate for state rights, and safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over river waters, Vaiko stated.

The government will eradicate corruption and bribery entrenched within the administrative machinery and ensure honest and transparent governance, making the Tamil Nadu government one that serves all sections of society, the release stated.

The fact that more than Rs 1,000 crore in tax revenue, which had previously been collected from liquor manufacturers, has now been brought directly into the State Treasury reflects the new government's approach to financial management, the MDMK leader stated.

Despite the financial constraints arising from the Union Government's discriminatory approach in the sharing of funds, the TVK government remains committed to fulfilling its election promises. The entire administrative machinery of the Tamil Nadu Government will be fully digitized. A single-window clearance system will be established to simplify procedures and facilitate the setting up of industries.

Crimes against women and children will be dealt with firmly, and the drug culture will be completely eradicated. A Social Justice Census will be conducted after the Government of India completes the national population census. Such announcements contained in the Governor's Address are welcome, Vaiko stated. (ANI)

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