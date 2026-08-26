BSP chief Mayawati urged a peaceful, just resolution to the B.R. Ambedkar statue controversy in Badaun. She called for respecting religious beliefs and constitutional rights, stressing that all have the right to follow their customs peacefully.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday called for respecting religious beliefs and constitutional rights, while urging authorities to resolve the ongoing controversy over the installation of a statue of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district through a peaceful and just approach.

The BSP chief said that Ambedkar's Constitution has united the country by guaranteeing egalitarian rights to people of all castes and religions. She stressed that everyone has the right to live a peaceful life while following their religious customs and beliefs.

Mayawati on Constitution and Religious Rights

In a post on X, Mayawati wrote, "1. As is universally known, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, by presenting a secular constitution that grants egalitarian rights to all--humanitarians, welfare-oriented individuals, and followers of every caste and religion--has united the entire nation into a single bond, thereby guaranteeing the creation of a strong India. Under this framework, everyone has the right to live a peaceful and happy life based on the scriptures of all religions and their religious customs and beliefs. Rather than ignoring this right or interfering in it, all should respect its sanctity."

Mayawati added that people should avoid criticism or commentary on sensitive matters related to any religion, religious scriptures or practices. She also said that issues related to uniforms, veils, headscarves and hijabs in schools should be resolved through mutual understanding between school management and administration instead of being taken to courts or used for political gains.

"In this regard, matters such as women's dignity, honour, veiling, and protecting their self-respect and pride through such means should be viewed with the same sensitivity. As for the issue of wearing uniforms, veils, headscarves, hijabs, and the like in schools, instead of exaggerating these matters and turning them into legal disputes in courts, they should be resolved at the local level through mutual understanding and wisdom between school management and the administration. This way, no one gets the opportunity to exploit them for narrow political gains," the post read.

"At the same time, regarding the ongoing controversy and tension over the installation of a statue of Bharat Ratna Most Revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, it would be appropriate for the administration to immediately find a peaceful and just resolution to this situation," the post further read.

Clash Over Ambedkar Statue in Badaun

According to reports, several police officers and a local resident sustained injuries after a violent confrontation erupted in Sikri village, Budaun district, on Tuesday evening. The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a proposal to install a statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar on government land.