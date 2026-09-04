A Maharashtra government delegation's meeting with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil in Jalna failed. Despite assurances, Jarange refused to end his hunger strike, remaining firm on his demands and setting a new deadline for the government.

A state government delegation met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to appeal to him to call off his agitation, even as the activist remained firm on his demands. The government delegation comprised Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Makarand Aaba Patil, and BJP MLA Prasad Lad. During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions with Jarange regarding various key demands of the Maratha community.

Government's Assurances and Appeal

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Efforts are being made to complete the process of making Kunbi records available to Gram Panchayats by September 5. Action will also be taken to issue certificates to the Maratha community based on the Hyderabad Gazette."

He further appealed to the public, saying, "Maratha community members in Marathwada should apply for certificates starting tomorrow. If any issues arise, individuals should apply directly to the respective District Collector. Nodal officers will be appointed in every district, and individuals can contact them in case of any problems."

The minister assured that official orders regarding OBC concessions would be issued soon. "Orders regarding OBC concessions will be issued on September 8," Vikhe Patil noted, adding that "the Shinde Committee has discovered 58 lakh Kunbi records so far, and the government is working on processing them."

He also announced that "a Maratha Reservation Cell will be set up, and 300 crore rupees will be allocated for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation," reaffirming that "the government stands with the movement initiated by Manoj Jarange to bring justice to the Maratha community."

In a direct appeal to the activist, Vikhe Patil folded his hands and stated, "I request with folded hands to end the fast." Concurring with the delegation's concerns, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and BJP MLA Prasad Lad emphasised that "Manoj Jarange should get admitted to a hospital for treatment and suspend his indefinite hunger strike due to deteriorating health."

Activist Remains Steadfast

However, Manoj Jarange remained steadfast, stating, "I will not end the indefinite hunger strike until demands are met." Setting a firm timeline, he insisted, "Fulfil all demands by September 11."

Outlining the next steps of the agitation, Jarange added, "If the government accepts all demands, the Maratha community will bring gulal to Mumbai. The date to head to Mumbai for the agitation will be announced during the meeting on September 12."

Reiterating his commitment, Jarange concluded, "This is my final agitation. If all demands are implemented, I will not need to protest again."

Despite lengthy deliberations and major assurances from the state representatives, the government delegation's attempt to persuade Jarange proved unsuccessful, and the team departed Antarwali Sarati as the activist firmly maintained his stance to continue the hunger strike until all demands are fully implemented.