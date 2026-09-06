The BJP-led Delhi government under CM Rekha Gupta launched a citywide campaign to fight air pollution. The campaign emphasizes that government action must be complemented by the active participation of citizens and all stakeholders.

The BJP-led Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a comprehensive citywide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and Awareness Campaign. The campaign emphasises that Delhi’s fight against air pollution can succeed only when strong government action is complemented by the active participation of citizens and all stakeholders.

According to the Delhi Government, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa declared that the fight for clean air cannot be won by the Government alone. Every citizen, every institution and every stakeholder has an important role to play. “The Delhi Government is working tirelessly and with utmost seriousness to address the challenge of air pollution. While the Government is strengthening enforcement and implementing comprehensive measures at every level, the fight for clean air cannot be won by the Government alone. Every citizen, every institution and every stakeholder has an important role to play,” said Sirsa.

'Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein' Campaign

The campaign will be implemented from September 2026 to March 2027 under the theme “Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein”. This initiative aims to bring together Government departments, institutions, industries, communities, and citizens to create a sustained, collective movement towards cleaner and healthier air in Delhi.

The Delhi Government firmly believes that citizens are key stakeholders in Delhi’s clean-air mission. Alongside regulatory and enforcement measures, sustained improvement in air quality requires greater awareness, behavioural change and a strong sense of collective responsibility. The Government further mentioned that the initiative will therefore take environmental awareness beyond information to action, making citizens aware of various sources of pollution and empowering them with simple, practical measures through which individual and collective action can contribute to cleaner air.

Stakeholder Engagement and Outreach

According to the Delhi government, a series of awareness, sensitisation, and stakeholder engagement initiatives has been planned and will be progressively undertaken across Delhi in the coming months. Schools and colleges, industries, RWAs, markets, construction stakeholders, Bulk Waste Generators, farmers, vehicle owners and citizens will be engaged through targeted interventions. The campaign will include workshops, community programmes, sensitisation drives, capacity-building sessions, field-level activities and special awareness campaigns. The outreach will be further amplified through newspaper advertisements, hoardings, posters, radio jingles, Nukkad Nataks, booklets and other creative and interactive activities, making pollution-related information and solutions accessible, relatable and actionable. The objective is simple — to make every Delhi resident aware, involved and empowered to contribute towards reducing pollution.

Focus on Industrial Sector

As part of its stakeholder outreach, DPCC has conducted multiple district-level workshops across Delhi’s industrial areas, engaging industrial associations, individual units and other stakeholders. The workshops focused on Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), installation and effective operation of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), compliance requirements for DG sets, and other prescribed pollution-control norms and practices. The approach is to move beyond enforcement alone towards greater awareness, compliance and partnership, making industries active stakeholders in Delhi’s clean-air mission. Industrial units have been sensitised to operate in accordance with prescribed environmental norms and to adopt cleaner, more responsible practices.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Our approach is clear — development and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. Industries, institutions and commercial establishments are important partners in Delhi’s journey towards cleaner air. Through this campaign, we want to promote awareness, encourage compliance and ensure that every stakeholder understands that sustainable development and pollution control are complementary objectives.”

Early Campaign Activities

The campaign has already commenced with several ground-level activities by participating departments and stakeholders. NDMC conducted IEC activities with its sanitation staff, while Chintan, an NGO working in the field of waste management, conducted Training of Trainers sessions under Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhata Abhiyan 2026 at Lodhi Garden and Chanakya Mall, involving housekeeping staff, said the Delhi Government. The Transport Department undertook awareness activities focusing on PUC compliance, vehicular pollution, timely vehicle servicing, responsible disposal of End-of-Life Vehicles, cleaner fuels, EVs and the Delhi EV Policy, while engaging transport-sector stakeholders. The Delhi Traffic Police also conducted a Road Safety Awareness Programme involving 300 students.

Additionally, over the coming months, the Delhi Government will undertake a sustained series of awareness, outreach, and stakeholder engagement initiatives across the city, ensuring that pollution control becomes not merely a Government programme but a collective movement involving every section of society. The Government of Delhi remains committed to taking strong and sustained measures to improve air quality. At the same time, citizens, industries, institutions and communities must work as partners, because cleaner air is a shared responsibility and lasting change requires collective action.

Under the campaign “Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein”, the endeavour is to make every citizen and stakeholder an informed and active participant in building a cleaner and healthier Delhi. As per the Delhi Government, the city’s fight against pollution is moving from awareness to action, from enforcement alone to engagement and partnership, and from Government effort to collective responsibility. (ANI)