The 16th National Meet of State Biodiversity Boards and UTBCs was inaugurated in Chandigarh. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav urged states to align with the amended Biological Diversity Act and highlighted India's conservation efforts and PM Modi's vision.

The 16th National Meet of the State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs) was inaugurated on Sunday in Chandigarh. Organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the two-day National Meet, being held from 6–7 September 2026, brings together Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of SBBs and UTBCs from across the country, along with senior officials, experts and scientists, a release said.

Minister Stresses Governance, Community Participation

In his address, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India’s long-standing environmental ethos and referred to initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Amrit Sarovar and the Green Credit Programme. India takes along its scientific prowess as well as traditional community wisdom together in this conservation journey, he stated. He also called for People’s Biodiversity Registers to evolve into dynamic planning instruments for local bodies, enabling information on local biodiversity and associated traditional knowledge to contribute to local planning and sustainable development.

Referring to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, the Minister noted that the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023 and the Biological Diversity Rules, 2024 have further strengthened and streamlined the biodiversity governance framework. He urged States and Union Territories to align their rules, institutional mechanisms and implementation processes with the amended framework.

The Minister appreciated India’s progress in fulfilling its international biodiversity commitments, including the submission of the 7th National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the 1st National Report on the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing. Emphasising implementation at the grassroots level, Yadav called for making the more than 2.76 lakh Biodiversity Management Committees functional and effective.

Focus on Access and Benefit Sharing

On Access and Benefit Sharing, the Minister noted that the National Biodiversity Authority has shared over Rs 200 crore of ABS funds with farmers, local communities, Biodiversity Management Committees, State Biodiversity Boards, Union Territory Biodiversity Councils and research institutions. He emphasised that ABS should deliver tangible benefits to communities while contributing to conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Punjab Governor Highlights Ecological Security

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted India’s rich biological heritage and traditional environmental ethos. He emphasised that ecological security is closely linked with food and water security, livelihoods and sustainable development, and underlined the importance of combining traditional knowledge and community participation with contemporary approaches.

The Governor drew attention to the ecological significance of its wetlands, riverine ecosystems and agricultural biodiversity. He stressed the importance of strengthening Biodiversity Management Committees and People’s Biodiversity Registers and called for stronger coordination among biodiversity institutions and local communities.

The event saw the release of knowledge products, including the document on the last year's achievements of the NBA, giving an overview of the ABS scheme and efficient distribution of these funds among the stakeholders.

Aligning with Global Biodiversity Framework

Highlighting the linkages between biodiversity and climate action, Bhupender Yadav referred to how over the years India has regularly taken decisive steps aligned with International protocols in the field of biodiversity conservation, while following a ‘Whole of Government’and ‘Whole of Society’ approach.

He talked about India's Updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) 2024–2030, which is aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). He called for measurable outcomes in ecosystem restoration, species and habitat conservation, agro-biodiversity and climate-resilient landscapes.

He also encouraged States and UTs to become partners in contributing to the global 30-by-30 conservation target. (ANI)