The YSR Congress Party has reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC-2025 teacher recruitment scam. The party also sought the resignation of Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging a cover-up by the TDP-led government.

The YSR Congress Party on Sunday reiterated its demand for a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 teacher recruitment and the resignation of Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP-led coalition government is shunning a probe fearing exposure.

Speaking to the media, Party Youth Wing President Jakkampudi Raja said strong evidence has emerged exposing irregularities in the recruitment, and the government has no answers to the pointed questions raised by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Strong proofs have emerged exposing the irregularities in DSC and there are no answers to the pointed questions of our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which vouch for the fact that the irregularities are open to public glare," he said.

Allegations of Irregularities

Raja alleged that the sports quota was misused to sell teacher posts, which was evident from audio leaks that fixed the price for jobs. "The manner in which Sports quota was used to sell teacher posts which was obvious with audio leaks that had fixed the price, the manner in which jobs were given to candidates who did not qualify for the mandatory TET exam, denying jobs to national level players and giving jobs to persons who came up with just participation certificates of not so popular games shows how shoddy the conduct and recruitment was done I the DSC," Raja said.

YSRCP Cites Past 'Transparent' Recruitment

Citing the previous YSRCP government's record, Raja said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recruited lakhs of candidates in Village and Ward Secretariats in a single go without a single fault being found, which shows the transparency of the process. "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recruited lakhs of candidates in Village and Ward Secretariats in a single go and not a single fault was found, which shows how transparent the process was.

TDP Accused of Cover-up and Diversion

"To cover up the DSC scam, TDP has dug out the Group I issue and when our leader has sought a CBI inquiry into both issues, the government backed out, which clears the air," he added. He alleged that to cover up the DSC scam, the TDP government has raked up the Group-I issue, and when Jagan Mohan Reddy sought a CBI inquiry into both issues, the government backed out.

"Chandrababu is mum to shield his son, while it was Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy who asked for a CBI probe when there were allegations against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which shows the moral part of the two two Chief Ministers. Chandrababu is fearing a CBI probe as it has backfired in the TTD laddu case when he tried to politicise the issue and fears the action if he orders inquity," Raja added.

The Tirupati laddu controversy involves allegations that substandard and adulterated ghee, mixed with vegetable oils, chemicals, and disputed traces of animal fat, was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter.

The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, and, according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case. According to a SIT report, adulterated ghee supplied to TTD was made by mixing palm oil and palm kernel oil, along with some other chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester and artificial ghee flavour. However, it does not mention that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee. (ANI)