Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Gorkhali Women’s Hartalika Teej Festival in Dehradun, announcing it will be held on a larger, government-level scale. He praised the Gorkhali community and highlighted women's empowerment efforts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Gorkhali Women’s Hartalika Teej Festival held on Sunday at Jaswant Singh Ground in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Hartalika Teej festival would be organised on a larger scale at the government level.

According to the release issued by the Uttarakhand CMO, Dhami extended his greetings to the women of the Gorkhali community and wished them happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being. The Chief Minister said Hartalika Teej symbolises the unwavering penance, faith, devotion and strength of Goddess Parvati. He said the festival inspires people to move towards their goals with determination and unwavering faith. Traditional festivals like Teej, he added, play an important role in connecting the younger generation with their culture and roots. Women are the foremost custodians of culture, traditions and values, and their efforts ensure that language, folk traditions and cultural heritage are passed on from one generation to the next, the release added.

Praise for Gorkhali Community's Contribution

The Chief Minister said the Gorkhali community is known for its valour, dedication, hard work and patriotism. Gorkha soldiers have always displayed exceptional courage and bravery in protecting the nation’s borders, and the country takes pride in their spirit of sacrifice and service. He said the Gorkhali community has made a significant contribution to Uttarakhand’s development journey, with its members contributing through their hard work and integrity in fields including education, sports, art, literature and social service.

Memorial for Gorkha Martyr

Dhami also said that the foundation stone for the ‘Azad Hind Fauj Shaheed Dwar’, being built in memory of martyr Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, was laid on Sunday. He said the memorial gate would symbolise the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Gorkhali community and introduce future generations to their sacrifices and contributions.

Strengthening India-Nepal Ties

Referring to the close ties between India and Nepal, the Chief Minister said the two countries share not merely a neighbourly relationship but centuries-old cultural and familial bonds, the release further stated. Being from a border region, he said he had closely experienced the shared culture, warmth and deep connections between India and Nepal. Referring to the natural disaster in Nepal, Dhami said India stands with Nepal in this difficult time. He expressed condolences to those affected and wished for Nepal’s speedy recovery from the crisis.

Commitment to Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister said women’s empowerment remains among the state government’s top priorities. In this direction, the state has provided 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government services. The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand is another significant step towards strengthening women’s rights. The government is also working extensively to make women economically self-reliant through self-help groups. More than three lakh women in Uttarakhand have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, making themselves financially independent while also contributing significantly to strengthening their families and the state’s economy. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to the empowerment and welfare of women.

(ANI)