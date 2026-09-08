Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the arrest of all individuals involved in the death of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in South Delhi. He assured a watertight chargesheet will be filed swiftly to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said all individuals allegedly involved in the physical assault that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in South Delhi have been arrested. He stressed that the investigation will culminate in a watertight chargesheet and ensure stringent punishment for those responsible.

Describing the incident as “very distressing”, Rijiju said Singh had reportedly been involved in an altercation and physical scuffle with some delivery workers and dhaba employees in South Delhi at night.

All 8 accused arrested, says Rijiju

“I have spoken with the IGP of the South Delhi range, as well as the DCP and Joint Commissioner of the Special Police Cell for the North-East region. All eight individuals involved have been arrested, and the police have also met with the family of the singer, Vikram Singh,” Rijiju told reporters here.

He said arrangements had been made to transport Singh’s mortal remains to Manipur on Wednesday.

Dispute over music and noise

Rijiju said police had received details regarding the backgrounds of all individuals and that they worked at dhabas and as delivery boys. He said the dispute arose over music and noise late at night, but resulted in a tragic loss of life.

“Police have informed me that a robust chargesheet will be filed in court within 2 weeks and that strict punishment must be ensured,” Rijiju said. He added that the individuals belonged to different communities and hailed from different states, having come to Delhi for work.

Incident should not be turned into a political issue

“While they have been arrested, it is crucial that the chargesheet is watertight,” he said. Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Singh’s death, Rijiju said the incident should not be turned into a political issue and stressed that people from the Northeast are also Indians.

“They (are) also Indians, after all. People from the Northeast are Indians too. This is not a matter for playing politics; action must be taken,” Rijiju said. He said the dhaba workers and delivery boys involved came from various states and that a late-night altercation resulted in Singh’s death.

Watertight chargesheet to be filed soon

“When a death occurs, the incident becomes a major issue. That is why immediate action was taken; even though the suspects had fled, the Delhi Police arrested them very quickly,” he said.

Rijiju said he had asked about the timeline for filing the chargesheet and was informed by Delhi Police that it would be filed in court within to nine days to ensure speedy sentencing.

“It is crucial that the punishment be severe,” he said, adding that the incident could not be prevented as it took place at night and went unnoticed, but police acted immediately after Singh’s son called the PCR.

“We want the punishment to be extremely harsh so that people understand such incidents cannot be taken lightly,” Rijiju said. He extended his condolences to Singh’s family and paid tribute to the deceased musician, assuring that the proceedings would be swift and the action stringent.

“This is not the time for politics. I keep asking why Rahul Gandhi brings the BJP into this?” Rijiju said. He said that when a tragedy resulting in someone’s death occurs, the focus should be on immediate action rather than politics.

Special cell for North-East residents in place

Rijiju further said the North East Special Police Cell established within the Delhi Police remains in constant contact to ensure immediate action in the event of any incident involving people from the Northeast in Delhi.

“Things are no longer as they used to be; we have put a system in place to take swift measures. Consequently, whenever an incident involving people from the North East occurs in Delhi, immediate action is taken,” he said.

How the incident unfolded

His reaction comes after the tragic death of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram. According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows. Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)