India's NSG has launched operation 'BRICS Kavach' for the 18th BRICS Summit. The force is conducting multi-location mock drills across Delhi, including helicopter slithering, to ensure foolproof security for the high-profile event this weekend.

Operation 'BRICS Kavach' Underway

With preparations for hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital gathering momentum, India’s elite federal counter-terrorism force, the National Security Guard (NSG), has stepped up its security preparedness under operation 'BRICS Kavach' to ensure a foolproof and multi-layered security arrangement for the high-profile event scheduled to be held this weekend.

As part of its specialised counter-terrorism and contingency response measures, the force has begun conducting mock drills as well as similar drills in close coordination with other security forces, including Delhi Police, aimed at safeguarding the summit venue, participating leaders and other high-value installations during the event.

Multi-Location Mock Drills

Under operation 'BRICS Kavach', the NSG on Tuesday carried out multiple mock drills at four key places across Delhi. The places where the mock exercises were conducted by the force included Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam and Army Polo Ground in the national capital to rehearse security and rescue operations that might be needed in case of a threat.

In an almost four-hour exercise at these places, organised on a different time schedule, the NSG commandos carried out mock drills as well as used slithering techniques from a helicopter at JLN Stadium and Rajghat-- a memorial complex in New Delhi dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) units --an elite counter-terrorism commando force formed in 2009 following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks-- were also present there during the drill.

Other NSG teams also conducted mock drills inside the premises of the Bharat Mandapam-- the venue where the BRICS Summit would take place-- and the Army Polo Ground. The NSG's drill at all these four places was conducted between 11.30 am and 2 pm on Tuesday, and nearly 100 NSG commandos took part in the exercise.

Objectives and Coordination

During these exercises, the NSG commandos simulated various terrorist attack scenarios to provide a realistic experience for the responders. Government officials said the prime objective of these exercises was to anticipate potential terrorist threats and rehearse the procedures required to activate an integrated terrorism crisis management mechanism during the BRICS Summit, as dignitaries from various countries will be present in the national capital then.

As Delhi Police and other security agencies were placed at some locations, the NSG acted as the final responding unit. The drill underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination among various agencies for swift emergency responses.

As per another official, the focus of these NSG drills was on anti-terrorism, hostage rescue and helicopter slithering-- a high-risk tactical descent technique in which commandos and specially trained security personnel slide down a thick rope from a hovering helicopter to reach the ground quickly. "Similar mock exercises are also planned this week, under which special strategies will be developed for each scenario, ensuring it could be effectively applied in real-life situations in case of any mishap during the international event being conducted in Delhi," said the official, requesting anonymity.

18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

NSG's operation 'Kavach BRICS' is significant as India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12–13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First."

India's Enduring Role in BRICS

In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance. Under India’s Chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Through these engagements, and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on January 1, 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment. (ANI)

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