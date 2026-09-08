An Indian woman attending her first Korean wedding shared how guests must hand over gifts at reception to receive a token for lunch, a practice very different from Indian weddings.

An Indian woman working in a laboratory in South Korea has shared her experience of attending a Korean wedding for the first time, saying one custom left her surprised.

Using the Instagram handle jigyasa__.jd, she explained that she attended her Korean labmate’s wedding along with two senior colleagues from India and Sri Lanka. For all three, it was their first time witnessing a Korean wedding.

Ceremony And Unexpected Problem

The group arrived on time and knew they were expected to bring a money envelope or gift. After a short coffee break, they entered the venue and attended the ceremony, which lasted about an hour.

Following the ceremony, guests moved toward the lunch hall. When the group tried to enter, security guards stopped them and asked for a token. Unable to understand Korean, they called their labmate for help.

Their labmate explained that guests must hand over their gift or money envelope at a reception counter before the wedding begins. In return, they receive a token, which is required to enter the lunch area.

Since the group had not handed over their envelope earlier, they did not have a token. After clarification, they were eventually allowed inside, gave their envelope, and joined the lunch.

Different From Indian Weddings

The woman said she found the practice “very strange” compared to Indian weddings, where guests can give gifts or money directly to the couple without any token system linked to dining.

She shared the incident on social media to highlight the difference, noting how customs vary across cultures.