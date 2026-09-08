Two young mountaineers from Uttarakhand, Riyansh Pant and Prisha Rawat, have earned praise after reaching Mount Kilimanjaro and hoisting the Tricolour, with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulating them.

Uttarakhand is marking the exceptional success of two young mountaineers, who have accomplished an unprecedented task at a very early age. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the young mountaineers on their accomplishment by meeting them at his residence recently.

The two children climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, and unfurled the Indian Tricolour at its peak. The accomplishment has shed light on the brave and determined spirit of young talent from Uttarakhand.

Riyansh and Prisha Climb to the Top of 5,895-Metre Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro rises to a height of 5,895 metres and is known to be the tallest mountain in Africa. According to the data available, the two children named Riyansh Pant and Prisha Rawat scaled to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro on August 22, 2024, and unfurled the Tricolour there.

Nine-year-old Riyansh Pant from Chinakhana, Almora district, accomplished this task at a very young age. Ten-year-old Prisha Rawat, hailing from Bailparao, Nainital district, scaled the heights alongside him.

Notwithstanding the physical prowess, conquering the high peaks of mountains also denotes mental toughness, self-assurance, and determination amid challenging times.

CM Dhami Appreciates Young Climbers

When he met the kids, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded their feat and wished them all success in their endeavors ahead.

According to Dhami, this feat at this early stage of their lives indicated their bravery, determination, and self-confidence. He further added that such feats would motivate other children to also set high goals for themselves and strive hard to achieve them.

It was stressed by the Chief Minister on the need to provide chances to talented youngsters to nurture their skills.

Uttarakhand’s Youth Are Shining

According to the CM Dhami, Uttarakhand’s children and youth do not lack in talent, daringness, or potentials. Youngsters from this state have been establishing their reputation not only in mountaineering and adventure sports but also in other spheres.

In his words, the government is trying hard to motivate and facilitate the young talent by giving them enough opportunities and facilities to enhance their abilities.

It’s really heartening to see that Riyansh and Prisha have been able to achieve such great heights through the power of determination and self-confidence.