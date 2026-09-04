AP BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji criticised Rahul Gandhi's response to an activist's appeal, alleging senior Congress leaders are misleading him to drive him out of the party. He said the issue was already resolved and told Gandhi to focus on Congress states.

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji on Friday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his response to CJP activist Nishu Azad’s appeal for justice concerning the alleged attack on her father during the Jantar Mantar protests.

He alleged that senior Congress leaders were misleading Gandhi and "steering" him in the wrong direction "in an attempt to drive him out of the party".

Baji said the issue raised in the Jantar Mantar protests had already been addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court. “Protests took place at Jantar Mantar. An agitation was held, and subsequently, PM Modi addressed the issue. The problem was resolved, and the Supreme Court settled the issue,” Baji told ANI.

BJP targets Congress governance

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said Gandhi should focus on the issues facing states where Congress remains in power. “Rahul Gandhi seems to have a lot of free time on his hands,” he said.

Baji alleged that wherever the Congress has come to power, it has betrayed the trust of the people through issues such as alleged job theft, examination paper leaks and internal conflicts. He further claimed that internal disputes in Congress-ruled states have resulted in the resignation and dismissal of ministers.

“The public and citizens of the country are increasingly questioning what would happen if power were handed over to them tomorrow,” Baji said.

The BJP leader also alleged that senior figures within the Congress were deliberately misleading Rahul Gandhi and influencing him in the wrong direction. “There is a growing perception among the people of the country that senior figures are deliberately misleading Rahul Gandhi and steering him in the wrong direction in an attempt to drive him out of the party,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's support for activist

His remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's comments on the issue involving CJP activist Nishu Azad. Earlier, Gandhi extended his support to activist Nishu Aazad, accusing the Centre of shielding a criminal who allegedly attacked her father.

In a post on X, Gandhi responded to a plea from Aazad, who claimed that despite a viral video of the accused admitting to the crime, the Delhi Police has failed to take action for over a month and a half.

"Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students," Rahul Gandhi posted.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi questioned the alleged inaction of the Delhi Police. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji—Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?" Gandhi wrote, concluding his post with "Jai Bhim. Jai Constitution." (ANI)