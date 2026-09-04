BSP chief Mayawati questioned the government's 7.8% GDP growth claim, saying 'good days' will come only when people are free from poverty and unemployment. PM Modi hailed the growth, crediting the people's 'collective strength'.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday said that the country's development would bring "good days" only when millions of hardworking people are able to live a modestly happy life free from poverty, unemployment and corruption.

Mayawati Questions GDP Growth Data

In a post on X, Mayawati said a debate had erupted over the GDP growth figures and noted that people facing inflation, poverty and unemployment were also wondering whom to trust.

"A fierce debate has erupted over the government's claim of a 7.8 per cent growth rate in gross domestic product, or GDP growth, during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The general public, particularly those suffering from the blows of hyperinflation, immense poverty, unemployment, and the like, is also astonished, wondering whom to trust and whom not to trust", she said.

"That said, if we take the government's sky-high claims on this matter at face value, it would be a good thing. However, if these are fudged figures, it is certainly a cause for concern. Therefore, to kindle hope among the people, the government must reliably explain what benefits this high growth rate has brought to the country's millions of poor, hardworking masses and what benefits it will bring in the future", she said.

The BSP Chief further said that development statistics and claims are like a double-edged sword, asserting that they are judged more by ground realities.

"That is, the development that is right and useful is the one that appeals to the people, meaning it brings equitable change to their lives and makes them happy and prosperous", she said.

"Thus, GDP growth figures and claims have their place, but for the true beneficiaries of development—the country's millions of hardworking masses—to receive its benefits and truly feel them is also essential for the nation's and people's welfare. Otherwise, the nearly 1.4 billion people here will continue to bear the burden of being a "poor populace under a wealthy government." The country's development will only bring "good days" when its millions of toiling masses become capable of living a modestly happy life, free from poverty, unemployment, corruption, and the like, with a sense of self-respect", she said.

PM Modi Hails Economic Momentum

Her remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27 and said it reflected the "collective strength" of the people.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated people for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges, including conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing it of "spreading despair" and "echoing falsehoods". He called for maintaining the growth momentum and emphasised the importance of building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Q1 FY27 GDP Data Highlights

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India. Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, with MoSPI stating that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)