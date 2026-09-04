Karnataka ministers launched a cloud seeding program at HAL Airport, Bengaluru, to address water scarcity and aid farmers. Citing a 27% success rate in 2003, the state hopes for a similar outcome to combat the severe drought situation.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, along with state Minister HK Patil, on Friday flagged off a cloud seeding programme organised by the Water Resources Department at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, with the state hoping for rainfall to provide relief to farmers and address concerns over drinking water and agriculture.

Hoping for 25% success rate

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Chaluvarayaswamy said the cloud seeding exercise began today and recalled that Karnataka had conducted a similar experiment in 2003, when it recorded a success rate of 27 per cent. "Cloud seeding started today. This was tried in 2003 as well... At that time, it achieved a success rate of 27%. This time, it is not about success or failure. This is for the benefit of the farmers," he said.

The Minister further added that the prevailing situation was a matter of concern for drinking water, farmers and agriculture in the state. "The current situation is really bad for drinking water, farmers, agriculture... So we are expecting a success rate of a minimum 20-25%. Rest is up to God's grace," Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Furthermore, Karnataka Minister HK Patil also expressed confidence that the cloud seeding experiment would benefit farmers and the state. "I'm sure this year's 2026 cloud seeding experiment will definitely bring a lot of good results for farmers and for Karnataka at large," Patil told reporters.

Rejecting any comparison of cloud seeding with a gamble, Patil said the process was based on science and expressed hope that suitable clouds would be available during the experiment. "Cloud seeding is not gambling. It is science... I only wish that we get clouds during these days of experimenting," he said.

CM to assess drought, hits out at BJP, JD(S)

This comes as Karnataka seeks to address concerns related to water availability and agricultural needs. With Karnataka grappling with a drought situation, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he will visit to assess the situation in Vijayanagara and Bagalkot. "Tomorrow I am going to Vijayanagara and today to Bagalkot to assess the drought situation," Shivakumar told reporters, adding that he had already consulted his Cabinet Minister on the crisis.

The visits come as the state continues to battle dry spells in over 100 Taluks.

Shivakumar also hit out at the BJP and JD(S) over what he described as "politics" around the farmers' crisis amid the ongoing Cauvery dispute with Tamil Nadu. "You have seen the kind of politics being played by the BJP and JD(S). They are not being given an opportunity to discuss the farmers' issues and the situation on the ground, and to seek even some relief for them. That is why we have kept a special session because the MLAs, including MLAs from their parties, were coming to me and expressing their concerns," he said.

He added that MLAs across party lines had flagged ground realities from their constituencies. "BJP MLAs, JD(S) MLAs, and our MLAs were all telling me about the situation in their respective constituencies. So, I should understand the sentiments and situation in each constituency and extend all possible support to them," Shivakumar said, adding that the Centre must step in with adequate funds. (ANI)