Nainital police are investigating an FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning a 'purification' ritual in Haldwani. The ritual followed a rally by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The state Congress has planned a protest.

The Nainital police said that an investigation is underway into the FIR registered against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with his remarks on the alleged 'purification' ritual conducted after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground on August 8.

Speaking to ANI, police on Friday said the documents and facts available in the FIR are being examined and verified as part of the investigation. "At present, the documents and facts available in the FIR are being examined and verified as part of the investigation," police said.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began after a Congress rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later conducted a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual at the venue, triggering criticism from Congress leaders, who alleged that the act amounted to 'untouchability'.

Kharge raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the ritual was linked to his identity as a Dalit leader and questioned whether such practices were acceptable in a democracy.

Details of the FIR

The FIR was registered on August 30 against Rahul Gandhi over his statements regarding the 'shuddhikaran yajna' conducted at the Haldwani venue. The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Police invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u), along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Congress Plans Protest

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday announced that it will stage a massive demonstration and march from Dehradun's Parade Ground to the Chief Minister's residence on September 7 over the Haldwani 'purification' controversy. The protest is aimed at demanding immediate action against those who conducted the purification ritual at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground. The party is also expected to demand action against BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt for allegedly justifying the act. (ANI)