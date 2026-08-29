A man is in a huge mess after his friend used his credit card to spend ₹3.5 lakh and then vanished. The friend, who spent the money, is now ignoring his calls. The man shared his story on social media and is now considering taking legal action to recover his money.

Trusting a friend with his credit card has cost a young man a whopping ₹3.5 lakh. His story, which he shared on social media, is now being widely discussed. The man posted on Reddit, explaining that his friend, an event manager in Mumbai, used the card. Now, with no sign of the money being returned, the card owner is planning to take the legal route.

A ₹3.5 Lakh Nightmare

The man explained that this wasn't the first time. The friend had used his credit card before but had always paid back on time. Trusting him again, he handed over the card. But this time, his friend went on a spending spree, racking up a bill of about ₹3.5 lakh on international flight tickets, travel expenses, and some old purchases. "He promised to pay me back and just asked for some time," the man wrote. But as days passed, the friend stopped answering his calls and replying to his messages.

'Active on Social Media, But Won't Take My Call!'

The crazy part? The man says his friend is still super active on social media, posting pictures and attending parties. He even tried reaching out through a mutual friend, but that didn't work either. With the credit card bill due, the man says he's under immense financial stress and has lost his peace of mind. He mentioned that he's getting married in December and simply cannot afford this massive ₹3.5 lakh hit right now. He has all the transaction records and messages where his friend promised to pay, and he asked Reddit users for advice on what to do next.

'This is His Old Habit!'

It gets worse. After posting his story, the man spoke to other friends and found out this wasn't a one-off thing. Turns out, his friend has a history of cheating people out of money. "This is his old trick," the man wrote. Strangely, despite everything, the friend hasn't blocked or unfollowed him on any social media platform.

'Take Legal Action'

As the post went viral, people flooded the comments with advice. Most users told him to take legal action immediately. Some suggested sending a formal legal notice to get the ball rolling. Others also pointed out the obvious lesson: never give your credit card to anyone, no matter how much you trust them.