Former West Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead in Birbhum; police recovered a suicide note. Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee blamed a 'smear campaign' and 'relentless pressure' for his death, pointing to political hostility.

Mamata Banerjee 'Deeply Disturbed' by Colleague's Death

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of party MLA and former Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Asish Banerjee, who was found dead inside the TMC office in Birbhum district on Sunday morning. The Police officials have said that "Asish Bandyopadhyay was found dead by hanging" in his party office. Police also said that a suicide note has been found. Expressing her condolences on X, Mamata Banerjee said her party colleague's death had left her "deeply disturbed," recalling his decades of service and his deep bond with the people of Rampurhat and Birbhum, where he also served as chairman of the TMC Birbhum district core committee before stepping down in June 2026.

"The passing of Asish Banerjee has left me deeply disturbed. He spent much of his life teaching and serving society with dedication, always known for his humble nature and close bond with the people of Rampurhat and Birbhum. What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days. As a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Asish Da dedicated himself to bringing development to Rampurhat and undertook a large number of important works for the people," she said.

She further claimed that despite his continuous work for the people, he was "repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure." "The harassment and mental pressure he faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones, former students and countless admirers. His absence will be deeply felt, always," she said.

Abhishek Banerjee Blames 'Sustained Smear Campaign'

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid tribute, blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for Banerjee's death and saying the party must reflect on the consequences of a politics where allegations are amplified, adding that those who took part in the smear campaign should reflect on its human consequences.

"The tragic death of former MLA and former Dy Speaker of WBLA Asish Banerjee is not merely heartbreaking, it should trouble the conscience of everyone who believes that politics and journalism must have boundaries. A lifelong teacher and public servant, Asish Da devoted decades to serving people with honesty, dignity and simplicity. He was a respected figure and a source of pride for Rampurhat and entire Birbhum district. His final note raises serious and troubling questions about the sustained smear campaign he said he had endured," he said on X. "The BJP and sections of the MEDIA must reflect on the consequences of a politics where allegations are amplified, reputations are put on trial and individuals are condemned in the court of public opinion before the truth is established. Those who participated in this smear campaign should reflect on the human consequences of their words and actions. Political battles will come and go, but a life once lost can never be brought back. Bengal has lost one of its most respected sons of the soil. My deepest condolences to his family, students, admirers and well wishers. May God give them strength in this hour of unimaginable grief. Om Shanti," he added.

A Look at Asish Banerjee's Political Career

Banerjee was a professor at Rampurhat College and served as an MLA for five terms. He earlier served as a minister and held several portfolios, including AYUSH and Agriculture.

He first won the Rampurhat assembly seat in 2001 and went on to retain it in every election through 2021, making him a five-term MLA. He served as the 13th Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 2 July 2021 until 7 May 2026. His long electoral run in Rampurhat came to an end at the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, when he was defeated by BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.

Suvendu Adhikari Reacts to Death, Calls for Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also reacted to Asish Banerjee's death, saying he had personally spoken to the family and shared a cordial relationship with the late leader.

Adressing a gathering in Kolkata, he said, "I spoke to his family a short while ago... He was a decent political leader... The BJP MLA elected from his constituency went to meet him and touched his feet. His entire family stated that he shared a good rapport with local BJP workers and the police."

Describing his death as an unfortunate incident, he recalled that Banerjee had contacted him after assuming the CM post. "I had a good relationship with him, and when I assumed the role as the Chief Minister, he messaged me saying he would come to meet me," he said. He further said that the police will take appropriate action and the circumstances surrounding his death should be examined. He said, "I have asked his family to cooperate with the police... Corrupt individuals from the TMC might try to intimidate them... Call records should be examined. After Mamata Banerjee lost the election, she formed a committee, and he immediately resigned from it... The police will certainly take action... I, too, will meet his family because I shared a good bond with them--you can verify this." (ANI)