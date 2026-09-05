Mamata Banerjee described her visit to the Missionaries of Charity as a 'deeply moving experience.' Separately, she accused the BJP of 'hooliganism,' claiming that around 4,000 TMC party offices have been forcibly occupied or looted.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called her visit to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata a "deeply moving experience filled with warmth, compassion, and reflection."

In an X post, she noted her meeting with Sr Mary Joseph MC, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and paid tribute to Mother Teresa. "Today, I visited the Missionaries of Charity - a deeply moving experience filled with warmth, compassion and reflection. I had the privilege of meeting Sr. Mary Joseph M.C., Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity. I also paid my heartfelt tribute to Mother Teresa, whose extraordinary life of service transformed innumerable lives and continues to inspire millions across the world," she said. Today, I visited the Missionaries of Charity - a deeply moving experience filled with warmth, compassion and reflection. I had the privilege of meeting Sr. Mary Joseph M.C., Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity. I also paid my heartfelt tribute to Mother Teresa,… pic.twitter.com/Ls1Iw0eoha — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2026 The TMC leader further emphasised, "Her enduring message of love, compassion and service to humanity remains deeply powerful. We shared a vision for an equal and peaceful India – built on love, mutual respect, dignity and compassion."

Banerjee accuses BJP of 'hooliganism'

Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee accused the BJP of unleashing "hooliganism" and alleged that around 4,000 TMC party offices across West Bengal have been forcibly occupied or looted.

Addressing party workers, supporters and the public through a Facebook Live, Banerjee alleged that party offices had been ransacked, documents and records taken away and even furniture and party flags damaged. "Nearly 4,000 of our party offices in villages and towns have been forcibly occupied or looted. Documents have been taken away, and even chairs and tables have not been spared. Every political party's flag represents its dignity and honour, yet even those flags have been trampled upon," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that four TMC workers were trapped inside the party's IT office during an alleged midnight incident and claimed that the premises were vandalised. "Yesterday, BJP goons were allegedly sent to our IT office at midnight. Why were our computers taken? Why were our official papers, documents, records and files ransacked? Four of our people were trapped inside, confined and tortured, and the entire office was vandalised right under the nose of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station," she alleged.

She further alleged that more than 14,000 cases had been filed against TMC workers and called for investigations into incidents involving students and young people, including those at Jadavpur University, Presidency and Barasat universities. (ANI)