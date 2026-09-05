Congress's Pawan Khera questioned the FIR against SP leader Haji Mohammad Usman for offering namaz on a road in Moradabad. Khera sarcastically commented on the obstruction charge, while police confirmed a case was filed based on a complaint.

Khera questions FIR, mocks 'convoy of devils'

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday questioned the registration of an FIR against Samajwadi Party's Moradabad district vice-president Haji Mohammad Usman for allegedly offering namaz on a road in the Circuit House premises.

Khera, in a post on X, alleged that Usman was peacefully offering prayers when he was obstructed at the Circuit House premises and questioned the FIR registered against him under Sections 285 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“I’m sure Yogi's invisible convoy of devils must have been crossing this road inside the Circuit House premises in Moradabad - and found itself obstructed by this demonstrably harmless old man, peacefully prostrating before his God,” he wrote on X.

“That must be why an FIR was registered against him under Sections 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) and 292 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” Khera further added.

I’m sure Yogi's invisible convoy of devils must have been crossing this road inside the Circuit House premises in Moradabad - and found itself obstructed by this demonstrably harmless old man, peacefully prostrating before his God. That must be why an FIR was registered against… pic.twitter.com/6nx8EwGEOR — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 5, 2026

Police file case after viral video

The incident took place in the Majhola police station area of Moradabad. In the viral video, Usman, who is the uncle of SP's Bilari MLA Haji Irfan, can be seen offering namaz behind his vehicle on a road in the Circuit House premises.

Following the video, a complaint was submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) Circuit House in-charge and Assistant Engineer Anit Kumar.

Police registered a case against Usman under Sections 285 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Official cites rules violation

The remarks came after Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the Circuit House in-charge had submitted an application to the Mjhola SHO regarding a video showing a person identified as Haji Usman allegedly offering prayers at the premises in violation of rules.

“Under Thana Mjhola area Circuit House. Its in-charge submitted an application to Mjhola SHO yesterday, alleging that a video was provided to them in which a person named Haji Usman was offering prayers in the Circuit House premises in violation of the rules,” he said.

According to Singh, “His actions affected the movement of people and other activities there. Such an act at a public place was against the rules."

“Considering all these allegations, we have registered a case under the relevant sections, and further legal action is being taken,” Singh added. (ANI)