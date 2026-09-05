Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspected flood-affected areas and reviewed preparedness in several districts. He ordered intensified relief, 24-hour community kitchens, continuous embankment monitoring, and aid for farmers.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday inspected the Raghopur embankment in Bhagalpur's Naugachia and reviewed flood preparedness and relief operations in Begusarai, Munger and Khagaria, directing officials to intensify relief work, ensure 24-hour community kitchens and maintain round-the-clock surveillance of embankments.

Before attending the review meeting at the Dinkar Guest House on the IOC premises in Begusarai, the Chief Minister inspected the flood-affected Kailashpur area and took stock of the prevailing situation and relief operations. During the meeting, district magistrates of Begusarai, Munger and Khagaria briefed the Chief Minister on the Ganga's water level, flood-affected panchayats and urban local bodies, availability of boats, relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities and the security of embankments.

CM's Directives for Flood Relief

Choudhary directed officials to increase the number of community kitchens wherever required and ensure that they operate round the clock in flood-affected areas. He also called for adequate mobile medical teams, boat ambulances in diara areas and medical camps for health check-ups.

The Chief Minister directed all district ministers in charge and principal secretaries in charge to continuously camp in their respective districts, monitor the flood situation and issue necessary directions to officials. He also instructed district administrations to hold daily meetings or video conferences with public representatives to gather information about the flood situation and local problems.

Aid for Farmers and Preparedness

Choudhary directed officials to ensure that flood-affected farmers receive the benefits of crop insurance and that no eligible farmer is left out. He also called for the preparation of contingency crop plans, adequate availability of alternative crops and seeds, and timely assistance to affected farmers.

The Chief Minister stressed continuous monitoring of the water levels of rivers and directed officials to immediately initiate relief and rescue operations according to the situation. He further directed authorities to keep boats, life jackets, motorboats, rescue teams, polythene sheets, anti-erosion materials and other essential resources ready to deal with any emergency.

The Chief Minister said that the condition of all protective and zamindari embankments, as well as sluice gates, should be continuously monitored. He instructed officials to immediately undertake protective and repair works wherever erosion or damage is detected. The list of flood-affected families should also be continuously updated on the Sampurti portal to ensure timely delivery of relief and assistance to eligible beneficiaries, he said.

Long-Term Solutions and Current Situation

Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said the Ganga's water level has been rising at several places, with around 20 lakh cusecs of water being discharged into the river and around 5.5 lakh cusecs released into the Son. "Given the situation, the administration is fully alert, and all possible facilities are being provided to the people. The government has also initiated work towards a permanent solution to flood-related problems. Embankments along the Ganga will be strengthened and organised, while ring embankments and new stretches will be constructed wherever required to restrict the spread of floodwaters," the Chief Minister said.

"The Ganga water is spreading across a stretch of nearly 20 kilometres at several places. Ring embankments and new stretches will be constructed as required," he said, adding that necessary action would also be taken to address siltation in the river", the CM said.

Embankment Inspection in Bhagalpur

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the Raghopur embankment in Naugachia, Bhagalpur, and reviewed anti-erosion measures being undertaken there. He interacted with residents and sought information about erosion and the threat of embankment breaches.

Choudhary said embankments along the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak and Son rivers would be strengthened and necessary dredging and desilting work would be undertaken along the Ganga. "The administration is fully alert regarding the flood situation and relief and rescue operations are being carried out with full preparedness," he said.

High-Level Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar ministers Ram Kripal Yadav and Kumar Shailendra, MLAs and other public representatives, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Water Resources Department Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and senior administrative and police officials from Begusarai, Munger and Khagaria.

During the Bhagalpur inspection, Road Construction Minister Kumar Shailendra, Energy Minister Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal, MP Ajay Kumar Mandal, Bhagalpur Divisional Commissioner Prem Singh Meena, District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar and senior officials and engineers of the Water Resources Department were also present. (ANI)