Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva filed a complaint against student activist Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay Azad, over posts on X allegedly insulting Hindu deities. Sachdeva seeks an FIR under the BNS and IT Act for outraging religious feelings.

Complaint Over Social Media Posts

Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva has filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District, against student activist Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay Azad, alleging that posts from Nishu’s X account contained derogatory references to Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga. Sachdeva has sought registration of an FIR under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds including religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“I am a practising Hindu. I viewed the posts listed below on X (formerly Twitter) while at the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. The posts remain publicly available and have outraged my religious feelings and those of other Hindus,” the Advocate-on-Record said in her complaint.

According to the complaint, four posts from the X account @Nishuazad11, uploaded between September 2023 and August 2026, allegedly insulted the four Hindu deities. According to the complaint, the four posts, published through electronic means, insulted Hindu deities and religious beliefs with deliberate and malicious intention to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus.

Sachdeva alleged that the posts were published deliberately and maliciously and claimed that they were intended to “outrage the religious feelings” of members of the Hindu community. She also stated that she had earlier sought removal of the posts, but they continued to remain online.

The complaint states that Nishu has identified herself as a minor. Sachdeva has also named her father as her guardian and sought his investigation on the allegation that the account was being operated by a minor in his household and that the allegedly offending content was not removed despite notice. Sachdeva has sought preservation of the four posts and associated media, besides X/platform records, IP logs, device details and other electronic evidence. She has also sought steps to prevent further circulation of the alleged offending content.

Separate Controversy Involving Activist's Father

The complaint comes in the backdrop of a separate controversy involving Nishu’s father, Sanjay Kumar, following an alleged assault on him during a CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The CJP has accused self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj of assaulting Kumar and has demanded action against him. Bhardwaj has said that the incident was an act of self-defence.

Swatantra Bhardwaj was remanded to one day of police custody after being produced before the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex in New Delhi on Saturday. Bhardwaj was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, months after he allegedly assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad, during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July.

The present complaint by Sachdeva is separate from the alleged assault case and concerns the social media posts attributed to Nishu Azad. (ANI)